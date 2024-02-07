Islander Girls Water Polo Pulverize Eastlake 16-5 in CIF Round 1

On Tuesday, February 6, the Islander Girls Varsity Water Polo Team pulverized Eastlake in the first round of CIF playoffs.

Although rainy conditions loomed on the horizon, the weather cleared up for the Islanders as they celebrated tremendous success in their first CIF round. The visiting Eastlake Titans were no match against the Islanders, who were hungry for their fourth CIF Division 1 Championship title.

WIthin the first thirty seconds, Grace Miller passed to Megan Ledgerwood, who hurled it into the back of the net. Ledgerwood scored yet another three times in just the first period, one of them thanks to an assist from Sophia Kenny. Sophia also had a goal of her own and ended the first 5-0.

The Islander defense was impenetrable, and they allowed the offense to attempt shot after shot, a ruthless combination that left the Titans far behind. In fact, the Islanders only let their opponents shoot twice during the first period, and both were blocked by goalie Harper Gilbert, who had an incredible night as usual.

To start off the second period, the Islanders scored two goals in less than one minute. Considering the fact that each team’s possession time is only 30 seconds, this was a noteworthy feat for the girls. However noteworthy, it wasn’t surprising to witness because of the girls’ pure talent and skill.

One of the goals was scored by Lucy Kenny, who broke away from the Titan defense and went one-on-one with the goalie. This same scenario played out throughout the entire game, and it was definitely exciting to watch.

Caraline Wastila scored the other goal after launching a shot over the goalie’s head.

Even when Eastlake scored their first goal of the night, the Islanders’ offense kept their foot on the pedal as Sophia scored yet again. Lucy and Ledgerwood both shot and scored before the buzzer to end the second period 10-1.

At that point, it was pretty much a runaway game for the Islanders, but they didn’t let their guard down.

Goalie Laney Carstens subbed in for Gilbert and recorded five saves, an impressive feat for the junior and a testament to the future of the Islander team.

Kyla Granados attempted a back-hand shot that missed the goal by just inches. Miller intercepted then scored, which only catapulted the Islanders’ momentum for the rest of the game.

Allie Ralston had two interceptions in the third period alone, and she was a key player on the Islander defense that prevented the Titans from scoring.

Ledgerwood scored yet again to end the third 12-3.

The Islanders experienced the same success they had all night during the fourth. Lucy, Ledgerwood, and Ralston all recorded goals to end the game 16-5.

With this first round win, the Islanders will advance to play in the CIF Quarterfinals on Saturday, February 10, at 4 pm against El Camino. Come out and support the Islanders!





