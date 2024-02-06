Trails and Ales in La Jolla – Feb. 20

Stroll the La Jolla Coast Walk Trail and take in the cliffside beauty of coves, caves, and beaches. The opportunity for this memorable seaside promenade takes place with the February 20 edition of the John D. Spreckels Center’s popular Trails and Ales series.

The trail meanders along La Jolla’s cliffs for 2.3 miles (out and back), generally rated as an easy 50-minute circuit. A docent will narrate the history and point out wildlife along of the trail once known as the “Angel’s Walk.” Attendees will also hear about ongoing restoration and preservation work. Afterward, hungry and thirsty walkers can buy lunch at The Spot, the oldest continuously operating restaurant in La Jolla since its opening in 1915.

Meet staff members in front of the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street to depart for this trip at 9:15 am. Please bring any personal items needed as the John D. Spreckels Center building is closed for renovations. The fee is $35 for residents, $40 for nonresidents, and those interested should register by February 15. For information or to register, go online to coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk of the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way to register in person.





