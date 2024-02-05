Monday, February 5, 2024
Community News

Spreckels Center Activities Relocated

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Due to the severe damage the John D. Spreckels Center sustained during the storm on January 22, the facility will remain closed for renovation for February and beyond. The bright ray of sunshine is that 80% of the Spreckels Center’s activities and classes have been relocated and will continue.

Spreckels activities and classes are scheduled at the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way and the Coronado Clubroom and Boathouse at 1985 Strand Way, each with its own stunning vista of Glorietta Bay and beyond. The Coronado Public Library has generously made presentation space available. We are happy to be able to continue operations and provide new views to our patrons.

For information on specific classes and activities, go online to John D. Spreckels Center Class Details or call 619-522-7343.

In related news, the Coronado Senior Association Board has met and decided to suspend bingo until the Spreckels Center reopens. The Coronado Lawn Bowling green is open for members and more information can be found at coronadolawnbowling.com.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Arbor Day Celebration – Feb. 24

Community News

PAWS of Coronado Annual Ruff Run – March 9

Community News

Learn Quick-Response to Stroke and Other Emergencies – Feb. 16

Community News

Third Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival Returns on Saturday, May 11, Discover Coronado is Title Sponsor

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Jan. 25-31, 2024

Community News

San Diego Museum Month: Half-Off Admission at Participating Museums and Cultural Sites in February

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Choosing an Assisted Living Facility – Feb. 9

Community News

Physical Fitness and the Aging Body – Jan. 18

Uncategorized

Free Consultation with an Attorney, for Seniors at Spreckels Center – Jan. 18

Community News

Downsizing and Decluttering Your Home – Jan. 12

Community News

Armchair Piloting Over Southern Africa – Jan. 10

Community News

Coronado’s Recreation and Golf Services Spreads Holiday Joy by Sharing “Jingle Bell” Singing Video

More Local News

Nobu Coming to Hotel del Coronado – Bringing Signature Japanese Cuisine and Locally Inspired Dishes in 2025

Dining

Avenue of Heroes: Helen Tuttle Boulton Fargo

Military

The Coronado Times Has a New Owner and Publisher

Business

Man Arrested After Stabbing His Parents in Coronado

Crime

Protesters Flock Awaken Church’s First Coronado Service

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Arbor Day Celebration – Feb. 24