Spreckels Center Activities Relocated

Due to the severe damage the John D. Spreckels Center sustained during the storm on January 22, the facility will remain closed for renovation for February and beyond. The bright ray of sunshine is that 80% of the Spreckels Center’s activities and classes have been relocated and will continue.

Spreckels activities and classes are scheduled at the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way and the Coronado Clubroom and Boathouse at 1985 Strand Way, each with its own stunning vista of Glorietta Bay and beyond. The Coronado Public Library has generously made presentation space available. We are happy to be able to continue operations and provide new views to our patrons.

For information on specific classes and activities, go online to John D. Spreckels Center Class Details or call 619-522-7343.

In related news, the Coronado Senior Association Board has met and decided to suspend bingo until the Spreckels Center reopens. The Coronado Lawn Bowling green is open for members and more information can be found at coronadolawnbowling.com.





