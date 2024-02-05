Learn Quick-Response to Stroke and Other Emergencies – Feb. 16

Do you know what to do if you see that someone is having a stroke or other health emergency? What if you yourself are having one? It takes just an hour to find out in Sharp Coronado Hospital’s presentation, “How to Respond Quickly to Stroke and Other Emergencies” at the Coronado Public Library in the Ruby Room on Friday, February 16, 2-3 pm.

A Sharp Coronado Hospital Emergency Room physician will present the program that will include tips on how to recognize stroke symptoms as well as signs of other health emergencies and what to do. Free blood pressure screening is available.

Admission is free, although registration is requested. Go online to register or call 619-522-7343, or register at the Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way.





