Two in a Row: Islander Girls Basketball Wins Big Over Clairemont

Lisa Lamb
Scoring a season-high 41 points, the Lady Islanders secured their second consecutive win and boasted their largest margin of victory this season by beating Clairemont High, 41-22.

At halftime, Coronado held a commanding 20-12 lead, which they extended in the second half by outscoring Clairemont, 21-10. The robust offense and hard-nosed defense in both halves earned the team a 19-point overall margin of victory. The team’s record now stands at 2-3 in league play and 3-11 overall.

It’s all smiles after the team’s second victory in a row. l to r: Charlie Reyman, Seina Chalioui Fernandez, Mary Chiles, Alina Molina-Murrieta, Anna Meyer, Susanna Pate, Claudia Geraldi, Selena Herrera, and Virginia Ryan.

As a testament to their team effort and tenacious defense, all nine teammates played and every player contributed on the court. Every player had at least one rebound.

Transition offensive and fast breaks contributed to the team-high scoring, as did a change in how the coaches set the team’s offense. They spread the floor and moved Virginia Ryan from low post to high post. “She could see the whole court and be able to better pass to open players such as Susanna at the point guard and Charlie on the wings,” said Coach John Coolidge. The opponents were forced to to double or triple team Ryan further away from the basket, leaving one or more teammates open. “This approach gave us a lot better spacing and open shots.”

Three players scored in double figures. Susanna Pate, whose 13 points and five rebounds led the team, was efficient on the catch-and-shoot. Selena Herrera scored 12 and Ryan added 10 along with five rebounds and five blocks. Freshman Charlie Reyman also contributed on both sides of the floor, with six points, four rebounds, and two steals.

Claudia Geraldi scrambled for the ball during the convincing win over Clairemont High.
Selena Herrera charges down court to score two of her 12 points in the game.
Alina Molina-Murrieta stops her opponent with smothering defense in the win against Clairemont.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alina Molina-Murrieta started the game and contributed defensive stops. “We played great defense,” she said. “Susanna Pate and Selena Herrera played great today. We played together as a family and as a team. The more that we passed, the more shots we made.”

“They played as a team again today. Everyone played. Everyone contributed,” agreed Coach John Coolidge. “They played really, really well together.”

Next Up, Mission Bay at Coronado, Friday Feb 2, 6 pm. The team will celebrate Senior Night between the girls and boys games, so be sure to come out to honor seniors Pate and Ryan. Free to attend.



Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

