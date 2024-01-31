Wednesday, January 31, 2024
People

Jack and Grace Elardo Continue Philanthropic Efforts to Assist Coronado Schools

2 min.
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna

If Coronado were to detail all the community service done in the last decade, they’d be remiss if they left out the ceaseless efforts of the Elardo sibling duo. Jack and Grace Elardo started a pop-up stand in elementary school and have been bringing it back every year since.

Back when it all began.

When asked how it all started, Jack shares, “We started it when I was in fourth grade and [Grace and I] saw that there was a downfall in funding and we didn’t have as much fun labs and we thought our stands would be a great way to give back to the community; and because we really love the schools here, so that’s why we started it.”

Jack and Grace at Coronado’s Talent

Their philanthropic ventures started as a coffee, orange juice, and doughnut stand in 2017. In 2018, the pair set up a booth in Artisans Alley selling crafts. In 2019, they sold lemonade during the annual 4th of July Parade and hot cocoa during the annual Holiday Parade. During the pandemic, they set up yard decor around the island to remain socially distanced.

Happy Birthday yard sign pop up during the pandemic.

In October of 2020, they were awarded the 92118 Hero Award for donating the profits from their various ventures. The Elardos spent the spring of 2021 making frequent food deliveries to front line workers at Sharp Coronado Hospital. As Jack entered high school and Grace finished up middle school in 2022, Mayor Richard Bailey designated January 18th, 2022 to be “Jack and Grace Day” to honor their devotion to community service.

Jack and Grace with Volunteer of the Year awards at Jan. 18, 2024 school board meeting.

And this year, on January 18, 2024, at the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) board meeting, the Elardos were given the “Volunteer of the Year Award” for Coronado Schools Foundation.

“We just keep continuing it because it’s like a new goal that we try to raise more money every year. We have the ultimate goal of making over $50,000 by the time that we’re out of high school, then donating the business to somebody else so they can continue the pop-up stand trend. We want to inspire the community,” says Jack. The pair has now raised over $36,000 for Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) and its programs.

As for community service advice, Jack advises to “try new things and find a way to get connections with all kinds of different people because having any sort of connection helps you a lot.”

CUSD students should give a shout out to the Elardo siblings and take a page from their civically-engaged playbook. The Coronado community is eagerly awaiting to see what they have in store next.



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

CHS Crochet Club Donates Handmade Hats to Generate Hope

People

CHS Varsity Coach Helps Train Coronado Little League Managers

Military

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Rear Admiral Brad Rosen

People

Coronado Appointee Frank Urtasun Sworn in as 2024 Port of San Diego Chairman, Commits to “Delivering on Our Promise”

Education

CoSA’s Visual Arts Conservatory Presents “The Box” Exhibit

Education

Tim Kusserow Named Assistant Principal at Coronado High School

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Movie Reviews

“Eileen” Combines Depravity with Sincere Vulnerability

Education

CHS Juniors and Seniors Participate in Impactful “Every 15 Minutes” Program

Education

Activism Book Club’s Annual Holiday Book Drive Returns – Through Dec. 21

Education

CHS Journalism Class Takes Field Trip to University of Southern California

Education

Coronado High School Art Installations: The History and the Future

Stage

CoSA Fall Musical “Little Women” is a Delight

More Local News

Man Arrested After Stabbing His Parents in Coronado

Crime

Protesters Flock Awaken Church’s First Coronado Service

Community News

Country Club Advisory Lifted – Regular Water Use Can Resume

City of Coronado

Storm Cleanup and Repairs Continue; City Distributing Sandbags for Next Week’s Forecasted Rain

City of Coronado

As Coronado Fights to Improve Stormwater Drainage, Monday’s Rain Fights Back

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Two in a Row: Islander Girls Basketball Wins Big Over Clairemont