Kids Who Care Bring Desserts to Night Shift at Sharp and Continue Host a Hero Program

On Christmas Eve, the Old Goats Kids Who Care posed for a photo with Little Frenchie’s David Spatafore on the way to deliver 50 desserts to Sharp Coronado Hospital’s night shift workers.
The Old Goats Kids Who Care pandemic-friendly 2020 project, Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant, now has 97 host sponsors who have directed over $10,000 in business to our participating local restaurants. We intend to keep going as long as we can make a difference. We really appreciate the community’s support.
Happy New Year,
from the Old Goats Kids Who Care team:
Ben, Megan and the Parma family, Casey, Beth and the Elardo family, Nancy, Avery
For more information, open this PDF: Host a Hero Flyer (image above)
