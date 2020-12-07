Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Monday, December 7, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
EntertainmentDiningCommunityPeople

Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant

By Managing Editor

Due to COVID, the Old Goats and Kids Who Care have modified their annual salute to the wounded warriors for 2020 to include other heroes and at the same time benefit local restaurants and employees.

Image: Old Goats and Kids Who Care Facebook page

- Advertisement -

Wounded warriors, first responders, health care workers, and families will be invited to dinner at a Coronado restaurant (currently for take-out or delivery only). Instead of a gift certificate, each honoree will be individually contacted by the restaurant to personalize the experience. Each meal will include a 25% tip for the restaurant employee, so those employees can be helped in a small way.

Instead of a reception as in past years, the Old Goats asks the community to join them in hosting a wounded warrior or other deserving recipient (first responders, health care workers, young military families in need) at one of their participating Coronado restaurants during this holiday season. Restaurants, so far, include Bistro d’Asia, Blue Bridge Hospitality Group restaurants, Brigantine, Costa Azul, and Miguel’s. The funds that would have been used for a reception have been redirected and the Old Goats and Kids Who Care are hoping to expand this program and continue it for as long as the COVID restrictions hurt our restaurants and their employees.

food delivery - Photo by Norma Mortenson from PexelsIf you are interested in being a sponsor host for this program, email your name, email address and telephone number to benhallowell@gmail.com and include the monetary amount for the dinner ($80 to $120 is suggested). You will then be matched with a wounded warrior, and both your name and theirs will be given to a participating restaurant. The restaurant will contact the wounded warrior directly and coordinate take-out or delivery of a meal. You as the host will then be contacted by the restaurant for payment including tax and a 25% tip. Your contact info will be provided to your wounded warrior recipient unless you note to remain anonymous. Kids Who Care will be including cards on your behalf to further personalize the experience (please advise if you want to remain anonymous).

In recap:

  1. Guest recipients. Old Goats will maintain a list of wounded warriors, and other deserving people/families. The public may submit names to be considered for the list.
  2. Sponsor Hosts. The Old Goats will host the first recipients but hopes others will pledge to host by emailing contact info.
  3. Restaurants. Starting with Coronado restaurants who have supported Old Goats’ programs for the past 12 years (as a way of thanking them), and should the restaurant program prove successful, others can be added.
  4. Procedure. Old Goats will provide guest recipient and sponsor host contact info to a participating restaurant. The restaurant will take it from there to plan for take-out or delivery for the guest, and payment from the host.

The program is intended to be simple without the need for donations or checks. Simply sign up and then pay the restaurant tab (including tax and 25% tip) for the guest recipient. All transactions directly between host and restaurant (no middleman).

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Coronado Culinary Crafters: Creating Tasty Caramels is a Family Affair

Making caramels is not one of the easiest recipes to perfect. This was certainly true for Spring and Steve Dyer. Spring has fond memories...
Read more
Entertainment

Holiday Song & Message from Michael ‘Gonzo’ Gonzales (video)

Our Visual Storyteller Brad Willis has invited four of Coronado's most well-known minstrels to submit a holiday song and message to the community. In...
Read more
Dining

Discover Coronado Coming to the Aid of Local Restaurants

In a unanimous decision on December 3, the Advisory Board of Discover Coronado approved a new community initiative that addresses the urgent need for...
Read more
People

Mayor Richard Bailey Joins 13 San Diego County Mayors in Writing Children’s Book to Support Local Women’s Domestic Violence Shelters

The Purple Project, a San Diego nonprofit organization that provides aid and support to  domestic violence shelters in need is excited to present a...
Read more
Business

Happy Holidays from Coronado Chamber & Members and Don’t Miss This Weekend’s Sidewalk Sale

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce invited its members to participate in a fun Happy Holidays video. Hoping for 20 volunteers to record an on-screen...
Read more
People

A Holiday of Giving Thanks: Altered Traditions and New Beginnings

This year, many traditions have been altered due to COVID-19, including the Thanksgiving holiday, which is typically the most traveled holiday of the year....
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Mayor Richard Bailey Joins 13 San Diego County Mayors in Writing Children’s Book to Support Local Women’s Domestic Violence Shelters

The Purple Project, a San Diego nonprofit organization that provides aid and support to  domestic violence shelters in need is excited to present a...
Read more
Business

Happy Holidays from Coronado Chamber & Members and Don’t Miss This Weekend’s Sidewalk Sale

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce invited its members to participate in a fun Happy Holidays video. Hoping for 20 volunteers to record an on-screen...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Family Welcomes Letters to Santa

A Coronado family is encouraging kids to drop their letters to Santa in a special mailbox at 1040 Pine Street. All letters will be...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thank You Coronado!

Submitted by Mike DonovanNow that the voter tally is essentially completed, I want to thank all the residents who helped me win reelection for...
Read more
Community News

Coronado COVID-19 Cases for November Surpass July Numbers

As with all of San Diego County, Coronado's COVID-19 positive case numbers have risen dramatically during the past month, to a total not seen...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council to Discuss COVID-19 Testing Site and Ocean Boulevard Sidewalk Widening Project

Coronado City Council meets on Tuesday, December 1 for a regularly scheduled meeting. The agenda outline can be found on the city's website.Of note...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thank You Coronado!

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanNow that the voter tally is essentially completed, I want to thank all the residents who helped me win reelection for...
Read more

Use Our Money to Improve Our Lives

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Barry & Susan AustinIn the Eagle last week, Councilmembers Heinze and Sandke asked for feedback about how some of our...
Read more

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order...
Read more
Community News

Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

The Southern California intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has dropped below 15%, and the state will require San Diego County to implement the...
Read more
Community News

Crown Garden Club & CoSA Team Up to Create Christmas Chalk Art for All to Enjoy (video)

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis was on hand this morning as CoSA Ambassadors were creating festive chalk art on the Orange Avenue sidewalk at Spreckels...
Read more
Community News

3.2 Earthquake Hits 9 Miles Off Coast of Coronado

A 3.2 earthquake was felt in Coronado this morning at 5:48am PST. The epicenter was about 9 miles off the coast of Coronado.Residents took...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council: Ocean Blvd Sidewalk, COVID Testing Site, 130-year Anniversary

Ocean Boulevard improvement visual renderings, First Street bike lane changes, new commission appointments, and the city's 130-year anniversary with a video showcasing the city's...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.