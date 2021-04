Sharp Coronado Hospital continues to be grateful to the Old Goats Kids Who Care as they regularly deliver food from Coronado restaurants to the front line workers. A recent note from Sharp to the Kids said,

Thank you so much for last Friday’s delivery to our Emergency Department. Everyone appreciated the delicious carrot cake!

Fahd Benjalil, Chief Financial Officer, SCOR at Sharp HealthCare, helps with deliveries inside the hospital:

