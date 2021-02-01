Old Goats & Kids Who Care Receive Proclamation from City

Since the Old Goats and Kids Who Care started their Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant in December, they’ve worked with 80 hosts, $11,000 in hero gift certificates, and 140 recipients.

Spokesperson Ben Hallowell shares, “We really appreciate [everyone that] worked with us to develop this program and hope to keep moving forward with our focus shifting to group deliveries at the hospital and wounded warrior battalions at Balboa and Camp Pendleton.”

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey has issued a proclamation to “recognize, support, and endorse the 2021 Host a Hero program.”

Thanks for all your support!

Old Goats and Kids Who Care: Ben, Casey, Mike, Sam, Nancy, Beth, Megan, Avery, and the Kids Who Care Jack and Grace Elardo, Madison, Brooklyn, Dominic, and Kennedy Parma

