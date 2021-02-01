Monday, February 1, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Old Goats & Kids Who Care Receive Proclamation from City

By Managing Editor

Since the Old Goats and Kids Who Care started their Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant in December, they’ve worked with 80 hosts, $11,000 in hero gift certificates, and 140 recipients.

Spokesperson Ben Hallowell shares, “We really appreciate [everyone that] worked with us to develop this program and hope to keep moving forward with our focus shifting to group deliveries at the hospital and wounded warrior battalions at Balboa and Camp Pendleton.”

- Advertisement -

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey has issued a proclamation to “recognize, support, and endorse the 2021 Host a Hero program.”

Click here to view the full proclamation.

- Advertisement -

Thanks for all your support!

Old Goats and Kids Who Care: Ben, Casey, Mike, Sam, Nancy, Beth, Megan, Avery, and the Kids Who Care Jack and Grace Elardo, Madison, Brooklyn, Dominic, and Kennedy Parma

- Advertisement -

 

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

County Only Vaccinating People 65 and Older Due to Number of Doses Available

While the state of California has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all people in Phase 1B, San Diego County clinics for now are vaccinating...
Read more
Community News

Vaccination Chaos Fuels the Push to Recall Gov. Newsom

By Angela Hart: ahart@kff.org, @ahartreportsThis story was produced by KHN, which publishes California Healthline, an editorially independent service of the California Health Care Foundation. This story also ran on Daily...
Read more
Community News

Strategies to Reduce Your Kids’ Pandemic Stress

Originally Published in The ConversationBy Amanda Sheffield Morris, Oklahoma State University and Jennifer Hays-Grudo, Oklahoma State UniversityParents are dealing with huge demands on their...
Read more
Community News

SS Monte Carlo Resurfaces After Big Storm (Video / Photos)

The wind, rain and tides worked together to reveal "buried treasure" in Coronado this week. The SS Monte Carlo is displaying her rusted hull...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Vaccinations: Current Phases & Tiers, Registration Websites, 2-1-1

Positive news on the COVID-19 front this week as California lifted the Stay Home Order and the County of San Diego went back to...
Read more
Business

County Remains in Purple Tier but Some Restrictions Eased for Businesses

After seven weeks of closures resulting from California's Regional Stay Home Order, health officials announced today that restaurants, museums, theaters and other businesses can...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CUSD Reopening Plans for February

Update from CUSD on reopening of on-campus learning: Thank you for your continued understanding and adaptability as we respond to ongoing changes which impact our...
Read more
Community News

City Prepares for Winter Storm, Sandbags Available to Residents

Gusty winds ahead of a looming storm have the National Weather Service calling this unusual weather pattern “wild January.”While the rain is certainly...
Read more
Community News

County Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations to 65 and Older

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for health care professionals and people 75 and older at multiple sites in the region. Image: County of...
Read more
People

Marvin Heinze Appointed to Serve on National League of Cities’ Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee

Marvin Heinze, councilmember, City of Coronado has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources (EENR) Federal...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 22, 2021

https://youtu.be/IaV-i1zk-toThe City of Coronado/Sharp Coronado Hospital vaccination site is now accepting those 75-plus. Find out how to make an appointment in the latest edition...
Read more
City of Coronado

Housing Group Sues Coronado – City Says ADU Policies Comply with State Laws

The City of Coronado is adamant that its ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) laws meet state mandated standards, but the city is being sued by...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.