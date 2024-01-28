Sunday, January 28, 2024
Sports

Girls Basketball Defeats High Tech High Chula Vista

2 min.
Lisa Lamb

Strong start and smothering defense contribute to win.

The Lady Islanders basketball team played its most complete game of the season, defeating the High Tech Chula Vista (HTHCV) Bruins, 34–27. Runs in the first and second half contributed to the win, as did timely defensive stops at the end of the game.

The Islanders earned their second win of the season. All eight available players had significant playing time and contributed on both sides of the floor.

Anna Meyer (22) plays aggressive defense. The Islanders defeated the High Tech High Bruins 24-27.

HTHCV led briefly in the first quarter, going up 6-4. But a 14-4 run by the Islanders from the midpoint of the first quarter into the second put the team up by eight, 18-10.

Team captain Selena Herrera led the team’s chant coming out of a timeout in the second quarter, “Hustle on three! Hustle on three! One-two-three, hustle!” The team heeded the call, scrambling up and down the court for the entire game.

The Islanders led 22-13 at the half and 27-18 with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. HTHCV went on a 6-0 run that closed the gap to 27-24. The Islanders remained resilient, however, stretching the lead to ten in the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run of their own, off of four points by Herrera, a foul shot by Charlie Reyman, and two points by Virginia Ryan.

Two blocked shots by Ryan at the end of the game preserved the win for the Islanders.

The team huddles during a timeout while teammate Claudia Geraldi (21) congratulates Charlie Reyman (10) on her aggressive defense.

Player Commentary

German exchange students Seina Chalioui Fernandez and Anna Meyer are new to basketball this season, but their play suggests otherwise. Both players shared that they are growing in their confidence and their willingness to shoot the ball.

“They played amazing,” said assistant coach Andre Murphy about Chalioui Fernandez and Meyer. “Hopefully they can come back next year and not leave us for Germany.”

“We had a lot of team play and we played together,” said Chalioui Fernandez. “A lot of our passes were good and we slowed down and looked for other people and passed the ball.” Meyer added, “The team had a lot more communication.”

Herrera led the team in scoring with 15 points, followed by Ryan’s 10. Meyer and Reyman each added four, and Chalioui Fernandez added one. Playing taller than her five foot two frame, Reyman led the team with eight rebounds.

Virginia Ryan grabs a rebound. Ryan scored 10 points in the Islanders victory.

Murphy and Chalioui Fernandez were enthusiastic about the play of Ryan and Claudia Geraldi. “They played their best today,” said Chalioui Fernandez, adding, “Virginia, the last thing she did was really, really good where she ran for the ball and blocked it. And she got a lot of rebounds today. Claudia got a lot of rebounds, too, and she went for the ball and was very aggressive.”

The team’s defensive stops contributed to the win. Alina Molina-Murrieta, Mary Chiles, and Geraldi all played aggressively on defense, with blocks, rebounds, and steals. Molina-Murrieta left the game with an injury with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Guard Susanna Pate missed the game due to a conflict with a softball tournament.

Next Up, Clairemont at Coronado, Jan. 30, 6 pm. Free to attend. Come out to cheer on the Lady Islanders.

 



Lisa's passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.

