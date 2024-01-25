Thursday, January 25, 2024
Step into the Spotlight: New Musical Theatre Dance Class Begins Jan. 31

Coronado Junior Arts League invites those ages 8-16 to join us every Wednesday starting January 31, 2024. Delve into the art of choreography inspired by Broadway hits, led by a trained and active theatre performer. All levels are welcome, and a lively performance awaits you and your loved ones on the final day of each session.

For more information or to register, call 619-522-7342, or visit Coronado.ca.us/CivicRec. Note that the musical theatre dance class session codes are 2183, 2184, and 2185. Let the dance magic unfold!



