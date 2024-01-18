Thursday, January 18, 2024
Islander Girls Water Polo Pulverize Cathedral 9-3, then Fall to #1 Ranked Bishop’s

Jan. 16 – Against Cathedral Catholic

On Tuesday, January 16, the Coronado Islander Girls Varsity Water Polo team hosted the Cathedral Catholic High School Dons in their third Western League match of the season. 

Senior Kyla Granados was a key player in defending the Islander goal.

To set the tone of the entire game, Allie Ralston scored in the first 20 seconds. From there, the Islanders never looked back.

Senior Allie Ralston scored within the first 20 seconds of the game, setting the tone for the rest of the night for the Islanders.

Megan Ledgerwood intercepted the ball from the Dons just seconds after Ralston’s goal. Shortly thereafter, Ledgerwood scored a goal of her own. In fact, Ledgerwood tallied four interceptions throughout the entire game, and was an incredible force on both the offensive and defensive ends. She was the leading scorer of the night with five goals. 

Megan Ledgerwood was a force to be reckoned with on both the offensive and defensive ends. She was the leading scorer of the night with five goals and recorded four interceptions.

Grace Miller laced one into the back of the net to end the first period 3-1. This first quarter was an excellent preview for the rest of the night as the Islanders handled the ball with impressive precision.

Grace Miller launches a shot into the Dons goal.

As usual, goalie Harper Gilbert was on point with communication and recorded over ten saves throughout the game. 

Goalie and D1 commit Harper Gilbert.

During the second, Ralston and Lucy Kenny both had shots on goal, but were deflected. Ledgerwood hurled another goal into the Dons’ net, and Gilbert recorded four saves in just the second period.

Lucy Kenny (right) and Grace Miller (left)

Despite a comfortable lead of 4-2, the Islanders pressed on with the stamina and endurance they’re known for. Caraline Wastila had her share of the goal-fest. 

Caraline Wastila shoots one in the back of the net.

Ledgerwood scored once again, and she went on to tally another point for the Islanders by easily launching a penalty shot past the goalie’s reach.

With the score at 7-3 after the third, most teams would ease up on the gas pedal, but the Islanders did just the opposite. After Gilbert saved a penalty shot, Ledgerwood scored yet again. And to put the cherry on top, Ralston added another goal to the scoreboard to end the game at 9-3.

Jan. 17 – The Bishop’s School

On Wednesday, January 17, the Islanders hosted the number 1 ranked team in San Diego: The Bishop’s School Knights. It was a high-scoring game for both teams, but unfortunately the Islanders were defeated 15-8. Despite the loss, the girls are going to shake it off and prepare to compete against Schurr High School at their third home game of the week on Thursday, January 18.

Sophia Kenny passes to a teammate.



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

