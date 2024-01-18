Islander Girls Water Polo Pulverize Cathedral 9-3, then Fall to #1 Ranked Bishop’s

Jan. 16 – Against Cathedral Catholic

On Tuesday, January 16, the Coronado Islander Girls Varsity Water Polo team hosted the Cathedral Catholic High School Dons in their third Western League match of the season.

To set the tone of the entire game, Allie Ralston scored in the first 20 seconds. From there, the Islanders never looked back.

Megan Ledgerwood intercepted the ball from the Dons just seconds after Ralston’s goal. Shortly thereafter, Ledgerwood scored a goal of her own. In fact, Ledgerwood tallied four interceptions throughout the entire game, and was an incredible force on both the offensive and defensive ends. She was the leading scorer of the night with five goals.

Grace Miller laced one into the back of the net to end the first period 3-1. This first quarter was an excellent preview for the rest of the night as the Islanders handled the ball with impressive precision.

As usual, goalie Harper Gilbert was on point with communication and recorded over ten saves throughout the game.

During the second, Ralston and Lucy Kenny both had shots on goal, but were deflected. Ledgerwood hurled another goal into the Dons’ net, and Gilbert recorded four saves in just the second period.

Despite a comfortable lead of 4-2, the Islanders pressed on with the stamina and endurance they’re known for. Caraline Wastila had her share of the goal-fest.

Ledgerwood scored once again, and she went on to tally another point for the Islanders by easily launching a penalty shot past the goalie’s reach.

With the score at 7-3 after the third, most teams would ease up on the gas pedal, but the Islanders did just the opposite. After Gilbert saved a penalty shot, Ledgerwood scored yet again. And to put the cherry on top, Ralston added another goal to the scoreboard to end the game at 9-3.

Jan. 17 – The Bishop’s School

On Wednesday, January 17, the Islanders hosted the number 1 ranked team in San Diego: The Bishop’s School Knights. It was a high-scoring game for both teams, but unfortunately the Islanders were defeated 15-8. Despite the loss, the girls are going to shake it off and prepare to compete against Schurr High School at their third home game of the week on Thursday, January 18.





