Islander Boys Basketball Loses to University City 66-53

On Tuesday, January 16 the Coronado Islander Boys Varsity basketball team lost to University City 66-53. The Islanders struggled to gain a lead and get consistent points on the board.

Even in the struggle, the players kept at it.

Tekur Velazquez had a great night and scored 25 points, along with four rebounds, three steals, and three assists. He contributes a multitude of things including team leadership and helping to keep the team organized on the court.

Jimmy Lavine did his thing and scored 14 points. He had three rebounds, three assists, and five steals. Lavine always plays a large part in the Islanders’ offense and anytime he gets the ball you expect him to make something happen.

Five points were contributed by Islander Michael Alvarado, as well as three assists and one rebound.

The teams were mismatched a majority of the game and the Centurions took advantage of this, using their height and fast breaks, which were the game changer. Too many times the Islanders allowed the Centurions to go on a run of scoring points without answering. This put the Islanders into a growing deficit from which they could not make a comeback.

The game ended with a University City victory, 66-53.

The Islanders are now 4-15 overall and 1-2 in league play.

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, January 19th vs. Hoover @7:30pm (League)

Thursday, January 25th vs. San Diego @7pm (Non-League)

Saturday, January 26th vs. Foothills Christian @6pm (Non-League)





