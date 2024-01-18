Thursday, January 18, 2024
Islander Boys Basketball Loses to University City 66-53

Graham Bower
On Tuesday, January 16 the Coronado Islander Boys Varsity basketball team lost to University City 66-53. The Islanders struggled to gain a lead and get consistent points on the board.

Even in the struggle, the players kept at it.

Tekur Velazquez had a great night and scored 25 points, along with four rebounds, three steals, and three assists. He contributes a multitude of things including team leadership and helping to keep the team organized on the court.

Tekur Velazquez shooting a free throw.

Jimmy Lavine did his thing and scored 14 points. He had three rebounds, three assists, and five steals. Lavine always plays a large part in the Islanders’ offense and anytime he gets the ball you expect him to make something happen.

Jimmy Lavine

Five points were contributed by Islander Michael Alvarado, as well as three assists and one rebound.

Michael Alvarado driving to the hoop.

The teams were mismatched a majority of the game and the Centurions took advantage of this, using their height and fast breaks, which were the game changer. Too many times the Islanders allowed the Centurions to go on a run of scoring points without answering. This put the Islanders into a growing deficit from which they could not make a comeback.

The game ended with a University City victory, 66-53.

The Islanders are now 4-15 overall and 1-2 in league play.

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, January 19th vs. Hoover @7:30pm (League)

Thursday, January 25th vs. San Diego @7pm (Non-League)

Saturday, January 26th vs. Foothills Christian @6pm (Non-League)



Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.

