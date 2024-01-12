Friday, January 12, 2024
Sports

Islander Boys Basketball Loses to Lincoln Hornets at the Buzzer 57-56

1 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Tuesday, January 9, the Coronado Islanders faced off in their first league matchup against the Lincoln High School Hornets. They kept a small lead throughout the entire game, but were unable to prevent a last second, game winning shot by the Hornets, losing 57-56. 

Final score to Islander game vs Lincoln Hornets

Yet again, Jimmy Lavine had a great night on the court. He was conquering the ball and making plays on both offense and defense. Lavine recorded 17 points, four steals, and made three, three pointers.

Jimmy Lavine

Within this Islander team, Kyle Kuester played a large role during the game. The big man was on his A-game having eight points, an astonishing 12 rebounds, and three assists. This allowed the Islanders to stay in possession against the Hornets in vital moments through the time of play.

Kyle Kuester

Among the playmakers was Tekur Velazquez, using his speed and agility to make something out of nothing during multiple occasions. Velazquez contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Tekur Velazquez

To top off the night, the Islanders were leading 56-55 with less than 10 seconds remaining. The Hornets had possession and were looking to find a shot. They fought hard and found an open spot to shoot, took it, and missed. However, with two seconds left, the Hornets got the rebound off their missed shot and put up an easy layup as time expired, taking the lead and the win from the Islanders. The final score being 57-56, Lincoln Hornets with the win.

This upsetting loss places the Islanders at an overall record of 4-14 and with this being their first league matchup they have a 0-1 record in league.

Upcoming Home Games:

Tuesday, January 16th vs. University City @6:15pm (League)

Friday, January 19th vs. Hoover @7:30pm (League)

Thursday, January 25th vs. San Diego @7:00pm (Non-League)

 



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Boys Soccer Takes First Win of the Season 2-1 Against Crawford

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Fall 7-5 to La Jolla in Rivalry League Match

Sports

Lady Islander Hoopsters Win League Opener, Set Tone for Season

Sports

Join the Fun: Learn to Play Pickleball

Community News

KMAC Foundation Looking for Volunteers – Jan. 13

Sports

Successful Junior Tennis Event Held on Jan. 6

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Boys Varsity Soccer Suffers 4-0 Loss to Mt. Carmel

Sports

Islander Boys Soccer Shutout by Hilltop High 2-0

Sports

Islander Girls Soccer Beats Granite Hills Eagles 2-1

Sports

Coronado Boys Varsity Soccer Ties Calexico 1-1

Sports

Coronado Boys Lacrosse Wins Final Regular Season Game Against Saints 14-6

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Take Home Win Against Scripps Ranch 12-10

More Local News

Security Guard Forrest Perkins Will Say Goodbye to Coronado High After Over Twenty Years on Campus

People

Environmental Groups Threaten Lawsuit Over Tijuana Sewage Crisis

Community News

Lady Islander Hoopsters Win League Opener, Set Tone for Season

Sports

Charitable Pedal Beach Tours Shares Coronado History with an Entertaining Ride Around Town

Business

Coronado Councilmember John Duncan Announces Run for Mayor 2024

Letters to the Editor

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Boys Soccer Takes First Win of the Season 2-1 Against...