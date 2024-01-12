Islander Boys Basketball Loses to Lincoln Hornets at the Buzzer 57-56

On Tuesday, January 9, the Coronado Islanders faced off in their first league matchup against the Lincoln High School Hornets. They kept a small lead throughout the entire game, but were unable to prevent a last second, game winning shot by the Hornets, losing 57-56.

Yet again, Jimmy Lavine had a great night on the court. He was conquering the ball and making plays on both offense and defense. Lavine recorded 17 points, four steals, and made three, three pointers.

Within this Islander team, Kyle Kuester played a large role during the game. The big man was on his A-game having eight points, an astonishing 12 rebounds, and three assists. This allowed the Islanders to stay in possession against the Hornets in vital moments through the time of play.

Among the playmakers was Tekur Velazquez, using his speed and agility to make something out of nothing during multiple occasions. Velazquez contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

To top off the night, the Islanders were leading 56-55 with less than 10 seconds remaining. The Hornets had possession and were looking to find a shot. They fought hard and found an open spot to shoot, took it, and missed. However, with two seconds left, the Hornets got the rebound off their missed shot and put up an easy layup as time expired, taking the lead and the win from the Islanders. The final score being 57-56, Lincoln Hornets with the win.

This upsetting loss places the Islanders at an overall record of 4-14 and with this being their first league matchup they have a 0-1 record in league.

Upcoming Home Games:

Tuesday, January 16th vs. University City @6:15pm (League)

Friday, January 19th vs. Hoover @7:30pm (League)

Thursday, January 25th vs. San Diego @7:00pm (Non-League)





