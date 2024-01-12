Beginner’s Ukulele Class – Begins Feb. 5

Learn how to play ukulele! This four-string instrument is a great way to start making your own music. A Beginning Ukulele class will meet at the John D. Spreckels Center from 5 to 6 pm each Monday over six weeks beginning February 5.

Jose, a talented instructor from Villa Musica, makes the class enjoyable as students learn how to play familiar songs while they learn strumming technique. Each student will receive a ukulele to bring to class and practice on at home.

For more information or to enroll, go online to coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call the Spreckels Center at 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St. The enrollment fee is $120 for residents and $130 for nonresidents.





