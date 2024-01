Now playing at Lamb’s Players Theatre through February 18, 2024, Pulitzer Prize winning playwright John Patrick Shanley gives us a marvelous Irish story about family, love and property boundaries. “Outside Mullingar” is filled with humor, mystery, and heart and featuring two of the region’s leading theatre couples, Robert Smyth & Deborah Gilmour Smyth and Brian Mackey & Rachael Van Wormer.

For more details, showtimes and to buy tickets, visit the Lamb’s Players Theatre website.