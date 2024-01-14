Sunday, January 14, 2024
Stage

“Outside Mullingar,” a Laugh Out Loud Dramatic Comedy, Opens at Lamb’s Players Theatre

2 min.
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Lamb’s Players Theatre on Orange Avenue is showing “Outside Mullingar,” A Delightful Irish Tale.

Lamb’s Players Theatre once again brings together all the ingredients for an entertaining evening with Pulitzer Prize winning playwright John Patrick Stanley’s “Outside Mullingar,” featuring four stellar cast members that share a heartwarming and humorous tale that is shrouded in mystery.

The poster displayed inside Lamb’s for “Outside Mullingar.”

Actor and Director Robert Smyth transports the audience to a small farm in Ireland where he plays Tony Reilly, a father, farm owner and crotchety old geezer whose one liners will make you laugh out loud and/or shake your head. Smyth’s wonderful Irish accent and  witty back and forth banter with neighboring farmer Aoife Muldoon, played by his wife and fellow director Deborah Gilmour Smyth, does a magnificent job of drawing the audience into the storyline. Tony Reilly’s son Anthony and Aoife Muldoon’s daughter Rosemary are played by real-life married couple Brian Mackey and Rachael VanWormer. As their unexpected love story blooms, the chemistry between the real life married couple is part of the magic of this performance and leaves the audience filled with joy, contentment and an entertaining glimpse into the human condition.

“Outside Mullingar” cast from left, Robert Smyth, Brian Mackey, Rachael VanWormer and Deborah Gilmour Smith. Photo Courtesy of Lamb’s Players Theatre

Audiences are raving about the performance online, one patron said, “This is a don’t miss show! Sweet, funny and very touching story with gifted actors. Treat yourself!” Another online fan shared “Marvelous accents, character and emotions. Bravo!”

Photo courtesy of Lamb’s, Rachael VanWormer, Robert Smyth, Brian Mackey and Deborah Gilmour Smyth

With a simple set and just four characters, “Outside Mullingar” masterfully brings an intricate tale of love, loss, rich family history and quirky human behavior to life. The 95 minute performance built up the story, culminating in a final scene that brought the entire audience to a standing ovation at the end of the show.

According to their website, “LAMB’S PLAYERS THEATRE is one of San Diego’s leading not-for-profit, professional performing arts organizations, presenting an exciting variety of work year-round in our resident theatre in Coronado. We also have an Educational Outreach program touring to schools across the county.

“Celebrating our 50th year, we are an artist led company, historically hiring more San Diego based actors than any other theatre. With our small full-time staff and large circle of associate artists, we employ a multi-talented team of actors, directors, designers and craftspeople annually.”

For more information or tickets, visit Lamb’s website.



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Boys Soccer Takes First Win of the Season 2-1 Against Crawford

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Fall 7-5 to La Jolla in Rivalry League Match

People

Security Guard Forrest Perkins Will Say Goodbye to Coronado High After Over Twenty Years on Campus

Community News

Environmental Groups Threaten Lawsuit Over Tijuana Sewage Crisis

Sports

Lady Islander Hoopsters Win League Opener, Set Tone for Season

Business

Charitable Pedal Beach Tours Shares Coronado History with an Entertaining Ride Around Town

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado High School FTC Robotics Team Starting Off Strong

Military

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Captain Pete Riebe

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy – Escape to Hawaii’s Beautifully Diverse Big Island

City of Coronado

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

Movie Reviews

“Napoleon” – The Film Falls Short of Expectations

History

League of Wives Memorial Project Targets #GivingTuesday to Reach Funding Goal

More Local News

Islander Boys Soccer Takes First Win of the Season 2-1 Against Crawford

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Fall 7-5 to La Jolla in Rivalry League Match

Sports

Security Guard Forrest Perkins Will Say Goodbye to Coronado High After Over Twenty Years on Campus

People

Environmental Groups Threaten Lawsuit Over Tijuana Sewage Crisis

Community News

Lady Islander Hoopsters Win League Opener, Set Tone for Season

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

The New “Mean Girls:” Fetchingly Nostalgic in All the Wrong Ways