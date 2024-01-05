Friday, January 5, 2024
Sports

Islander Boys Basketball Falls to Point Loma 64-61 in Final Seconds

1 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Final Score of Coronado Islanders basketball game against Point Loma

On Wednesday, January 3, the Coronado Islanders took on the Point Loma Pointers in an intense rivalry matchup. It was a hard fought game, coming down to the last seconds where Point Loma came out on top with a final score of 64-61.

There were many lead changes during this matchup, but the lead was never more than 10 points, keeping it close and leaving no room for error. Each side had great chemistry, able to continuously find an open man and space for a shot.

With each quarter winding down and time getting closer to expiring, Jimmy Lavine was racking up the stats. He was knocking down threes and stealing the ball all night long. He finished with 29 points, 3 steals, and made 4 three pointers.

Some other notable players for the Islanders were RJ Sanchez and Tekur Velazquez.

Velazquez was near the ball the entire night – he had 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists, showing great composure in tense moments and moving the ball around well.

Tekur Velazquez

As for Sanchez, he used his height to his advantage. He grabbed 8 rebounds, had 3 assists, and 3 points, showing his capability as a team player and being there when he was called upon.

RJ Sanchez

With around 20 seconds left in the game, with the Islanders were leading 61-60. They pressed up well and kept pressure on Point Loma, however, one Pointer was able to sneak in and get open for an easy layup. With the score now 62-61, Point Loma was leading with six seconds left. A timeout was called by the Islanders and they went to draw up a play.

They broke from the huddle and went to execute. The ball was inbounded and the clock started. While running through their plan the Islanders were called for a travel with three seconds left. Hope was lost and Point Loma put up an easy shot to extend their lead to 64-61 as the clock expired.

The Islanders fell to their rivals 64-61 putting their record to 3-12.

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, January 5th vs. Bonita Vista @7pm

Tuesday, January 9th vs. Lincoln @6:15pm

Tuesday, January 16th vs. University City @6:15pm



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Ralph J. Mitchell

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUI Resulting in Injury (12/23-12/29)

Education

CoSA Invites Art Lovers to “The Box,” a Vibrant Visual Arts Exhibit – Jan. 18

Entertainment

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – January 2024

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: Architectural Salvage Final Sale & Celebration of Its Legacy – Jan. 12-14

Military

Avenue of Heroes: John Douglas McArthur

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Coronado Boys Varsity Soccer Ties Calexico 1-1

Sports

Coronado Boys Lacrosse Wins Final Regular Season Game Against Saints 14-6

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Take Home Win Against Scripps Ranch 12-10

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Senior Night OT Win 10-9 Over La Jolla

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Wins on Senior Night 14-6 Against Patrick Henry

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Lose by One with 30 Seconds on the Clock

More Local News

Avenue of Heroes: Ralph J. Mitchell

Military

Coronado Crime Report: DUI Resulting in Injury (12/23-12/29)

Crime

CoSA Invites Art Lovers to “The Box,” a Vibrant Visual Arts Exhibit – Jan. 18

Education

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – January 2024

Entertainment

Bridgeworthy: Architectural Salvage Final Sale & Celebration of Its Legacy – Jan. 12-14

Bridgeworthy

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Avenue of Heroes: Ralph J. Mitchell