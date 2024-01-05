Islander Boys Basketball Falls to Point Loma 64-61 in Final Seconds

On Wednesday, January 3, the Coronado Islanders took on the Point Loma Pointers in an intense rivalry matchup. It was a hard fought game, coming down to the last seconds where Point Loma came out on top with a final score of 64-61.

There were many lead changes during this matchup, but the lead was never more than 10 points, keeping it close and leaving no room for error. Each side had great chemistry, able to continuously find an open man and space for a shot.

With each quarter winding down and time getting closer to expiring, Jimmy Lavine was racking up the stats. He was knocking down threes and stealing the ball all night long. He finished with 29 points, 3 steals, and made 4 three pointers.

Some other notable players for the Islanders were RJ Sanchez and Tekur Velazquez.

Velazquez was near the ball the entire night – he had 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists, showing great composure in tense moments and moving the ball around well.

As for Sanchez, he used his height to his advantage. He grabbed 8 rebounds, had 3 assists, and 3 points, showing his capability as a team player and being there when he was called upon.

With around 20 seconds left in the game, with the Islanders were leading 61-60. They pressed up well and kept pressure on Point Loma, however, one Pointer was able to sneak in and get open for an easy layup. With the score now 62-61, Point Loma was leading with six seconds left. A timeout was called by the Islanders and they went to draw up a play.

They broke from the huddle and went to execute. The ball was inbounded and the clock started. While running through their plan the Islanders were called for a travel with three seconds left. Hope was lost and Point Loma put up an easy shot to extend their lead to 64-61 as the clock expired.

The Islanders fell to their rivals 64-61 putting their record to 3-12.

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, January 5th vs. Bonita Vista @7pm

Tuesday, January 9th vs. Lincoln @6:15pm

Tuesday, January 16th vs. University City @6:15pm





