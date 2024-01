If you have a legal question, local attorney Ned Tolbert volunteers his time to listen at the John D. Spreckels Center. The next appointments are on Thursday, January 18 for those age 50 or better.

The 25-minute appointments are meant to offer clarity and explore possible pathways to resolution. The free consultation does not include filling out legal forms or preparing documents.

To reserve a time, call the Spreckels Center front desk at 619-522-7343.