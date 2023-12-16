Islander Boys Varsity Soccer Suffers 4-0 Loss to Mt. Carmel

On Friday, December 15, the Coronado boys soccer team faced off against Mt. Carmel. It was a tough battle throughout the game and ultimately the Islanders were shutout 4-0. The team now has an 0-6-1 record.

The final score doesn’t do justice to the hard work the team put in during this game. They never quit and kept pushing forward, even while losing.

Mt. Carmel got started early with a goal in the first 10 minutes. They connected well and were able to get a nice open shot to goal.

The game itself was mainly played with the Islanders on the defensive. They struggled to gain any offensive advantage and stay with the ball. When they did get a push inside Mt. Carmel’s box, it would be blocked by the keeper, or cleared away by their defenders.

With how much pressure the Islanders were getting on the defense, they stayed strong through the night. Rodrigo Arista was locking down his area and doing a great job intercepting passes and clearing the ball.

Diego Ledron de Guevara and Connor Eckenroth were another great part of the defense. As the ball stayed on their side a majority of the night, they also intercepted passes and cleared the ball well. Diego used his speed to get in the way and interrupt the flow of Mt. Carmel’s offense. Connor was vital when the Islanders needed the ball cleared quickly. His strong kick and sent the ball down the field to reset Mt. Carmel.

As the game came to an end, the Sundevils were on top with four goals and the Islanders were still struggling offensively with nothing on the board. This loss sets the Islanders record to 0-6-1.

The next home game for the Islanders will be on January 10, 2024 at 6pm against Crawford.





