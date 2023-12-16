Saturday, December 16, 2023
Islander Boys Varsity Soccer Suffers 4-0 Loss to Mt. Carmel

1 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Final Score to game vs. Mt. Carmel

On Friday, December 15, the Coronado boys soccer team faced off against Mt. Carmel. It was a tough battle throughout the game and ultimately the Islanders were shutout 4-0. The team now has an 0-6-1 record.

The final score doesn’t do justice to the hard work the team put in during this game. They never quit and kept pushing forward, even while losing.

Mt. Carmel got started early with a goal in the first 10 minutes. They connected well and were able to get a nice open shot to goal.

The game itself was mainly played with the Islanders on the defensive. They struggled to gain any offensive advantage and stay with the ball. When they did get a push inside Mt. Carmel’s box, it would be blocked by the keeper, or cleared away by their defenders.

With how much pressure the Islanders were getting on the defense, they stayed strong through the night. Rodrigo Arista was locking down his area and doing a great job intercepting passes and clearing the ball.

Rodrigo Arista

Diego Ledron de Guevara and Connor Eckenroth were another great part of the defense. As the ball stayed on their side a majority of the night, they also intercepted passes and cleared the ball well. Diego used his speed to get in the way and interrupt the flow of Mt. Carmel’s offense. Connor was vital when the Islanders needed the ball cleared quickly. His strong kick and sent the ball down the field to reset Mt. Carmel.

Diego Ledron de Guevara
Connor Eckenroth

As the game came to an end, the Sundevils were on top with four goals and the Islanders were still struggling offensively with nothing on the board. This loss sets the Islanders record to 0-6-1. 

The next home game for the Islanders will be on January 10, 2024 at 6pm against Crawford.



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

