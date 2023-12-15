Friday, December 15, 2023
Islander Boys Soccer Shutout by Hilltop High 2-0

Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Wednesday, December 13, the Coronado Islanders took on the Hilltop Lancers. They would ultimately fall short and lose 2-0 setting the Islanders record to 0-5-1 for the season.

Within the first two minutes of the game, Hilltop scored on a penalty kick. That penalty was due to a handball inside the Islanders’ box. The Lancers shot on goal and scored, putting them up on the board super early.

After that goal, there were a lot of turnovers. Both sides struggling to get any pushes going, or connect on passes to stay in possession.

Throughout the game, the Islanders defense would slip up occasionally and allow Hilltop to get a clear shot on goal. However, Xander Wastila was on his A game that night and stopped countless shots on goal. One after another he blocked, and kept the ball out of his net.

Senior goalie Xander Wastila

Hilltop would score another goal in the second half with around 26 minutes remaining.

For the rest of the game, the Islanders had chances to score, getting very close on multiple shots. One example is when the Islanders took a shot that was blocked by the goalie, but it got behind him and almost snuck into the goal. However, one of the Lancers defensive players made a beautiful play and cleared the ball just in front of the goal line.

With no additional goals for either side, the Islanders lost to the Hilltop Lancers 2-0.

The team’s next home game is December 15 at 6pm against Mt. Carmel Sundevils.

 



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

