Islander Boys Soccer Shutout by Hilltop High 2-0

On Wednesday, December 13, the Coronado Islanders took on the Hilltop Lancers. They would ultimately fall short and lose 2-0 setting the Islanders record to 0-5-1 for the season.

Within the first two minutes of the game, Hilltop scored on a penalty kick. That penalty was due to a handball inside the Islanders’ box. The Lancers shot on goal and scored, putting them up on the board super early.

After that goal, there were a lot of turnovers. Both sides struggling to get any pushes going, or connect on passes to stay in possession.

Throughout the game, the Islanders defense would slip up occasionally and allow Hilltop to get a clear shot on goal. However, Xander Wastila was on his A game that night and stopped countless shots on goal. One after another he blocked, and kept the ball out of his net.

Hilltop would score another goal in the second half with around 26 minutes remaining.

For the rest of the game, the Islanders had chances to score, getting very close on multiple shots. One example is when the Islanders took a shot that was blocked by the goalie, but it got behind him and almost snuck into the goal. However, one of the Lancers defensive players made a beautiful play and cleared the ball just in front of the goal line.

With no additional goals for either side, the Islanders lost to the Hilltop Lancers 2-0.

The team’s next home game is December 15 at 6pm against Mt. Carmel Sundevils.





