Monday, December 4, 2023
Movie Reviews

Disney’s “Wish:” An Animation Experiment

2 min.
Bella Villarin
In classic Disney fashion, Wish features plenty of humor, drama, and of course, singing. This relatively short film centers around 17-year-old Asha (voiced by Ariana DeBose), who learns that the town’s king and sorcerer, Magnifico (Chris Pine), is hoarding villagers’ wishes. Magnifico deems some of the wishes too dangerous to grant, believing rebellion and revolts will occur if made true.

Asha herself makes a wish to the stars, hoping to help her family and friends. She receives an unexpected surprise in return, involving a talking goat (played by Alan Tudyk), a star, and the help of Queen Amaya. The movie follows Asha’s journey to discovering the importance of memories, hopes, and dreams along with the support of her family and friends.

The movie follows 17-year-old Asha, who quite literally wishes for the village to regain their hopes and dreams.

Overall, I was initially unimpressed by the movie’s animation style. It seemed outdated and archaic compared to Disney’s past films such as Frozen or Moana. The story was presented in 3-D, but with a watercolor style that made it look 2-D, at least in my perspective. It took some time getting used to, but by the end I somewhat interpreted this decision as intentional. The film, like a majority of other Disney movies, does not take place in a modern day setting. Instead, it’s a small village that prospers under the leadership of a king and a queen. The setting is a remote island in the Mediterranean Sea, and you can feel the historical and geographical constructs the director of this movie wanted to portray through this specific animation style.

Would I have liked to see Disney’s original animated style in this movie? Yes. Do I think it was a smart move for Disney to have introduced a new and interesting design? Yes. Ultimately, I’d rate this movie a 7.5/10. I enjoyed the musical scenes (I definitely have the theme song stuck in my head) and thought that the moral of the story was sweet and thoughtful. In the end, it’s unity and collaboration that power over evil, and I think that’s a lesson everyone should take home with them.

Asha’s sidekick Valentino gets a surprise of a lifetime.

I watched Wish with my older sister Therese, and she shared, “I think the character development of Asha was portrayed really well and although the animation aspect of the movie was a little off for me, I enjoyed all the musical scenes.”

Run Time: 1 hour 35 minutes

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Run Time: 1 hour 35 minutes

Director: Chris Buck & Fawn Veersaunthorn

Cast: Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk

Rating: PG



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Captain Pete Riebe

Military

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Coming to Orange Ave

Dining

Pedestrian Fatality in Coronado After Being Hit by Vehicle

City of Coronado

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates

City of Coronado

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

City of Coronado

