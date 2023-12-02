Islander Girls Water Polo Shut Out Steele Canyon 21-0 in Home Opener

There is absolutely no better way to start the season off than a 21-0 win. That’s exactly what the Islander Girls Varsity Water Polo team did as they hosted their home game opener against Steele Canyon on Thursday, November 30, in ultimate fashion. This year, the all-senior team consists of goalie and UC Davis Division 1 commit Harper Gilbert, Caraline Wastila, Megan Ledgerwood, Grace Miller, Kyla Granados, Allie Ralston, Lucy Kenny, and Sophia Kenny.

Both the girls’ offensive and defensive ends were ruthless, tallying up 21 goals and holding Steele to only glances at scoring.

The first period started off strong as center Granados scored two easy goals. In the next play, Granados intercepted and passed it to Lucy Kenny, who hurled it past the Steele goalie’s reach. Nearly every player scored a goal in the first quarter as Wastila, Ralston, and Ledgerwood carded points to end the first 8-0.

The Islanders knew it was going to be a blowout, but they didn’t let off steam in the second period. Gilbert made a handful of saves, some of the only ones she would need to in the entire game as the Islander field greatly mismatched their opponents. You could almost feel sorry for Steele Canyon as goal after goal was scored and at halftime the score was 13-0. The question wasn’t if the Islanders were going to win, it was if the Islanders were going to keep Steele from scoring at all.

Several key interceptions from Miller and Ledgerwood along with a three-goal streak by Ralston ended the third at 20-0. During the fourth, the Islanders may have gone easy on their opponents or the Steele team finally managed to fortify their defensive line, but Ledgerwood still managed to score one final goal to end the game at 21-0.

Ledgerwood was the leading scorer of the game with six goals. Ralston had five and Granados scored four. Due to the team’s incredible chemistry and communication under Gilbert, the Islanders are certainly going to be seeing more blowouts like these in the future, and they will work hard in an effort to being crowned Division 1 Champions once again.

The Islanders’ next home game will be on Thursday, December 7 against Carlsbad.





