Saturday, December 2, 2023
Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Shut Out Steele Canyon 21-0 in Home Opener

2 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

There is absolutely no better way to start the season off than a 21-0 win. That’s exactly what the Islander Girls Varsity Water Polo team did as they hosted their home game opener against Steele Canyon on Thursday, November 30, in ultimate fashion. This year, the all-senior team consists of goalie and UC Davis Division 1 commit Harper Gilbert, Caraline Wastila, Megan Ledgerwood, Grace Miller, Kyla Granados, Allie Ralston, Lucy Kenny, and Sophia Kenny

Senior Megan Ledgerwood scores a goal during the Islanders’ home opener against Steele Canyon.

Both the girls’ offensive and defensive ends were ruthless, tallying up 21 goals and holding Steele to only glances at scoring.

Senior Grace Miller defends the Islander goal.

The first period started off strong as center Granados scored two easy goals. In the next play, Granados intercepted and passed it to Lucy Kenny, who hurled it past the Steele goalie’s reach. Nearly every player scored a goal in the first quarter as Wastila, Ralston, and Ledgerwood carded points to end the first 8-0.

Senior Kyla Granados would tally a total of 4 goals.

The Islanders knew it was going to be a blowout, but they didn’t let off steam in the second period. Gilbert made a handful of saves, some of the only ones she would need to in the entire game as the Islander field greatly mismatched their opponents. You could almost feel sorry for Steele Canyon as goal after goal was scored and at halftime the score was 13-0. The question wasn’t if the Islanders were going to win, it was if the Islanders were going to keep Steele from scoring at all. 

Senior Sophia Kenny completes a fast break and scores against Steele Canyon.

Several key interceptions from Miller and Ledgerwood along with a three-goal streak by Ralston ended the third at 20-0. During the fourth, the Islanders may have gone easy on their opponents or the Steele team finally managed to fortify their defensive line, but Ledgerwood still managed to score one final goal to end the game at 21-0. 

Senior Lucy Kenny scores a goal.

Ledgerwood was the leading scorer of the game with six goals. Ralston had five and Granados scored four. Due to the team’s incredible chemistry and communication under Gilbert, the Islanders are certainly going to be seeing more blowouts like these in the future, and they will work hard in an effort to being crowned Division 1 Champions once again.

Senior Megan Ledgerwood was the leading scorer of the game with 6 goals.

The Islanders’ next home game will be on Thursday, December 7 against Carlsbad.

Miller looks for a teammate to pass to during the November 30 home opener against Steele Canyon.



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Freshmen Carry the Day at the State Cross County Meet

People

Women’s Pro Volleyball Coming to San Diego: Impressions from the Island

City of Coronado

New Youth Programs at Coronado Recreation and Golf Services

Sports

Lady Islander Basketball: Early-Season Tournament and Season Preview

Sports

Coronado Wins Southern California All League Championship in Lawn Bowling

Sports

Islander Girls’ Cross Country Team Advances to State Meet

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Boys Water Polo Crowned 2023 Division I Champions

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUIs and Public Intoxication (10/28-11/3)

Sports

Islander Girls Golf: 2023 CIF San Diego Sectionals

Sports

Islander Football Falls to Patrick Henry on Senior Night 30-14

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Conspiracy to Commit Crimes (10/21-10/27)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft, Larceny, DUIs (10/14-10/20)

More Local News

Pedestrian Fatality in Coronado After Being Hit by Vehicle

City of Coronado

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates

City of Coronado

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

City of Coronado

Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Obituaries

After Years of Individual Property Review, City May Use Survey to Inform Historical Property Designation Decisions

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Police Line tape

Pedestrian Fatality in Coronado After Being Hit by Vehicle