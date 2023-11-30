Celebrating the Holidays in Coronado: A Magical Experience

As winter approaches, Coronado transforms into a festive paradise, alive with the spirit of the holidays. This enchanting island offers a blend of traditional events, unique shopping experiences, and delightful culinary treats, perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in the holiday cheer.

Festive Events and Celebrations

Coronado’s holiday calendar is bustling with activities. The Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony are just a glimpse of the town’s festive spirit. These celebrations, nestled close to iconic locations like the Hotel del Coronado, provide a picturesque backdrop for holiday festivities. Here are just a few events to get you in the holiday spirit!

Coronado Holiday Parade, Tree, & Menorah Lighting – Friday, Dec. 1 at 6pm beginning at 7th and Orange Ave.

Features live music, local business open houses, and a parade down Orange Ave. Don’t miss this year’s tree lighting – it will be the brightest!

Presented by: The Chamber of Commerce

2. Ride the Lights – Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:45 pm Spreckels Park

A family-friendly event hosted by The Mobility Commission. Decorate your bikes, helmets, and spread holiday cheer with a neighborhood bike ride.

Presented by: City Hall

3. Ferry Landing Selfie with Santa, Live DJ, & Prize Giveaways – Saturday, Dec. 9 & 16, 12-3 pm:

Visit the Coronado Ferry Landing from 12-3 pm, spin the wheel to win a prize! Live DJ, selfies with Santa, prize draw, and free gifts.

Hosted by Coronado Chamber of Commerce

4. 4th Annual Golf Cart Parade – Dec. 16 at 4:30pm, meet at Star Park

Decorate & light up your carts and cruise around Coronado with your friends, family & neighbors to see some of the best-decorated homes on the Island.

Hosted by Sundance Golf Carts

5. Holidays at the Del – Now until Jan. 7, 2024

Beachfront Ice Skating, Tree light Jazz Show, Roasting S’mores in Igloos, and more! The light show plays every 30 mins starting at 5 pm and ending at 9 pm on the Founders Lawn.

6. R•E•S•P•E•C•T•F•U•L•L•Y Christmas at Lamb’s Theatre – now until Dec. 24

A joyous musical event filled with Christmas songs and Carols, featuring cast members from Lamb’s musical hits like R-E-S-P-E-C-T and Million Dollar Quartet.

Hosted by Lamb’s Theatre

7. Santa Surf Off & Toy Drive – Dec. 24, 10am-12pm

Join URT for their 16th annual Santa Surf off & Toy Drive! Bring an unwrapped toy in its original package that will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

Hosted by URT.

Local Shopping Guide for the Holidays

Discover the perfect holiday gifts in our town’s array of local shops, featuring a diverse range from handmade crafts to gourmet delights. Begin your shopping journey at the beloved Fair Trade Decor, offering festive home decor and thoughtful gifts for your loved ones! Consider supporting other local businesses like Coronado Mercantile, Coronado Vintage, Francaise Shop, and La Mer for even more holiday finds!

Seasonal Dining and Culinary Delights

Dining in Coronado during the holidays is a feast for the senses. Restaurants and cafes roll out festive menus that feature seasonal specialties. The joy of these culinary experiences is enhanced by the proximity to the beautiful waterfront and the cozy neighborhoods nearby.

Holiday Decor and Ambiance in Coronado

The festive decorations in Coronado create a storybook holiday setting. A walk through the town, from the Ferry Landing all the way to the Coronado Shores, is filled with sparkling lights and cheerful decor at every turn.

Experiencing the holidays in Coronado is truly unique. The combination of festive activities, local charm, and the idyllic setting near the Shores makes for an unforgettable holiday season. For those wishing to extend their stay and fully immerse in this holiday wonderland, there are cozy accommodations just steps away, offering the perfect retreat after a day of festive fun.

