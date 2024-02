San Diego Museum Month: Half-Off Admission at Participating Museums and Cultural Sites in February

The 35th annual San Diego Museum Month runs through the month of February. From February 1-29, 2024 half-price admission is offered at over 70 museums and cultural institutions.

Details

Half-Price Admissions: Over 70 museums and cultural sites offer half-off admissions.

Over 70 museums and cultural sites offer half-off admissions. Inclusive of Tijuana/Baja California: For the first time, the event includes cultural sites in Tijuana and Baja California.

For the first time, the event includes cultural sites in Tijuana and Baja California. Participating Venues: Includes traditional museums, aquariums, nature centers, historic sites, state parks, and more.

Includes traditional museums, aquariums, nature centers, historic sites, state parks, and more. New Additions: LEGOLAND® California Resort and SEA LIFE® Aquarium are among the new participants.

LEGOLAND® California Resort and SEA LIFE® Aquarium are among the new participants. Museum Month Pass Availability: Free passes available at over 80 public libraries in San Diego County and digitally on the San Diego Museum Council website.

Free passes available at over 80 public libraries in San Diego County and digitally on the San Diego Museum Council website. Pass Usage: Each pass allows up to four half-priced admissions at participating sites.

Each pass allows up to four half-priced admissions at participating sites. Advance Planning: Some locations may require advanced reservations or only accept printed passes.

Some locations may require advanced reservations or only accept printed passes. Educational and Family-Oriented: Emphasizes hands-on learning experiences in various fields for children and families.

Emphasizes hands-on learning experiences in various fields for children and families. Cross-Border Cultural Integration: Aligns with World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024, highlighting regional diversity.

For more detailed information, visit the San Diego Museum Council website and individual museum websites.