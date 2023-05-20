Real Estate: Homeowner Association Management

Are you looking for a local management company for your H.O.A.?

The Coronado Shores Company is currently expanding to provide local Association Management Services. Led by John McCann (DRE #02102269), the Shores Group now provides Associations with General Accounting, Monthly/Annual Financials, Vendor/Maintenance Management and Administrative Services. Their tailored approach can effectively cater to the unique needs of your local Coronado Association.

John has been working in the family real estate business for over two years now. Before graduating with Honors in Accounting & Finance from UC Irvine, he served as Co-President of the Real Estate Association on campus. John is an active member of Coronado Rotary and is currently in the process of becoming a Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM).

Having an H.O.A. Manager that truly understands the unique needs of your community is extremely important. With an office in Coronado Plaza, just off of Orange Avenue, their services are localized to Coronado and easily accessible to homeowners here on the island.

The Coronado Shores Company is a Full-Service Real Estate Brokerage that has been serving the Coronado community for over 50 years now. Myssie McCann and her team at the Coronado Shores Company have years of experience managing Vacation Rentals & selling properties in Coronado, California. Leveraging this extensive experience in property management and real estate, they aim to provide a comprehensive, efficient, and customized management solution for any Coronado Homeowners Association.

Contact us today to schedule your personalized HOA Consultation.





