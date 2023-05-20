Saturday, May 20, 2023
Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Homeowner Association Management

2 min.

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

Coronado Shores Co.
Coronado Shores Co.

Are you looking for a local management company for your H.O.A.?

The Coronado Shores Company is currently expanding to provide local Association Management Services. Led by John McCann (DRE #02102269), the Shores Group now provides Associations with General Accounting, Monthly/Annual Financials, Vendor/Maintenance Management and Administrative Services. Their tailored approach can effectively cater to the unique needs of your local Coronado Association.

John has been working in the family real estate business for over two years now. Before graduating with Honors in Accounting & Finance from UC Irvine, he served as Co-President of the Real Estate Association on campus. John is an active member of Coronado Rotary and is currently in the process of becoming a Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM).

Having an H.O.A. Manager that truly understands the unique needs of your community is extremely important. With an office in Coronado Plaza, just off of Orange Avenue, their services are localized to Coronado and easily accessible to homeowners here on the island.

The Coronado Shores Company is a Full-Service Real Estate Brokerage that has been serving the Coronado community for over 50 years now. Myssie McCann and her team at the Coronado Shores Company have years of experience managing Vacation Rentals & selling properties in Coronado, California. Leveraging this extensive experience in property management and real estate, they aim to provide a comprehensive, efficient, and customized management solution for any Coronado Homeowners Association.

Contact us today to schedule your personalized HOA Consultation.

 

 



Coronado Shores Co.
Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

RELATED ARTICLES

Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate – La Sierra Tower Studio with Bay & Hotel Del Views

Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Coronado Ranks Amongst Most Expensive Zip Codes

Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Fresh Real Estate Talking Points

Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Fresh Real Estate Talking Points

Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: February 2023 Market Report

Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: January 2023 Market Report

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Fresh Real Estate Talking Points

Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: February 2023 Market Report

Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: January 2023 Market Report

Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: December 2022 Market Report

Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Spacious Ocean View One Bedroom in La Princesa Tower

Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Must See Penthouse Unit – Coronado Shores El Camino Tower

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.