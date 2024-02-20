Real Estate: Coronado Condo Market Update & 2024 Insights

Contributing Content Writer: Horace Chavez DRE#01259508 | February 19, 2024

Today we are going to look at the current market conditions for Coronado’s condominium market and share some insights on what’s possibly ahead for 2024. The first week of February we gave insight on the single-family home market. All indicators remain about the same other than an increase on median days on the market from 91 to 98 days.

In comparison to median days on the market for condos, the 7-day average condo readings are more volatile. We are currently at 35 days on the market but compare this to January 19, 2024, just one month ago, where we were at 77 median days on the market. The condo market in Coronado goes from warm to hot, (to cool-but just for a minute) then back to warm. This just goes to show that the condo market continues to remain active. From experience, there are buyers just waiting for a certain type of product to hit the market. Meaning, there are buyers sitting on the side lines waiting for the right 3-bedroom unit under $3.5M or other entry level buyers waiting for that ocean view or tun key one bedroom unit in the village.

Market Action Index dated 02-05-2024 shows a rating of 40 pushing into the Seller’s Market territory.

As of 02-19-2024, we see this MAI heading on an upward trend as median days on the market decrease. Condos are in demand.

The Coronado market, specifically condos, remain strong and the high demand continues to drive sales. Long term hold appreciation seems to show positive historical gains. Low inventory is good for this market. It keeps prices stable with moderate increases. This is good for a healthy market. The vacation home short-term rental market allows for most of these units to be solid investments and a favored place to park your money.

2024 will maintain a strong market with prices trending upward in the condo market. We will continue to be vigilant for ‘days on the market’ and the Market Action Index to observe the direction of the condo market. The seasonal increase in the inventory may come in a bit earlier this year, as the market, in San Diego, has already shown signs of early Spring buyer activity on the rise specifically in coastal communities.

