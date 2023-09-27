Real Estate: Where is the Coronado Real Estate Market Going?

Contributing Content Writer: Horace Chavez DRE#01259508 | September 25, 2023



In today’s market we continue to see demand exceed the supply of homes available. Altos Research uses a tool to show us the direction in which the market is heading. This “Market Action Index” is a graph that shows us if we are leaning towards a Buyer’s Market or a Seller’s Market. It compares the rate of sales versus the inventory through a 90-day average.

The Coronado market continues to get hotter. More on the condo side than in detached single family residences. More sales demand and fewer homes listed have contributed to a relatively long run of increasing prices. Current supply and demand levels are strong and stubborn and show no sign of prices changing from their current trend. The Market Action Index has been moving higher for several weeks. This is a clear sign of a Seller’s market so watch for continued upward pricing pressure in the near future if the trend continues.

The condo Market Action Index showing a very strong Seller’s Market. Previous data shows that the condo market was very balanced, even reaching the low 20’s, from October 2018 until about March 2021. Since then, the market has remained in the Seller’s favor with a peak of 65 in April of 2022.

Single Family Homes were in the Buyer’s Market territory from October 2018 to about July 10, 2022. Almost a year longer than the condo market. The market took a shift in mid-July of 2022 and has not looked back since. The Market Action Index showed a peak of 59.8 on March 11, 2022.

The Coronado market is only going to get more expensive if these trends continue. Unaffected by the outside market and economic impacts, we can see that the Coronado market is a market on its own island. (Pun intended)

