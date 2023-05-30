Real Estate: Coronado Rents One of the Highest in the State

Contributing Content Writer:

Horace Chavez DRE#01259508 | May 12, 2023

Move over New York and San Francisco. Coronado has one of the highest rents in the state. According to Rent Cafe, the average rent for an apartment in Coronado is $3,654. The cost of rent varies depending on location, size and quality. The average size is 686 square feet. Studio apartments are the smallest and most affordable, it’s the one-bedroom units that are closer to this average size. In Coronado, 47% of households are registered as rental units making up 3,344 units. While owner-occupied units make up for 53% of households representing about 3,803 units.

The San Diego region as a whole got 33% more expensive during the pandemic, according to Zillow. The population in San Diego began to see a loss of population for the first time in a decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. San Diegans are moving to less expensive counties and many out of state. The after effects of the pandemic have certainly shifted populations and migration patterns all over the country. The loss in San Diego is expected to be replaced with an imported workforce and the recent changes in immigration policies are likely to play into this.

San Diego, including Coronado, is a high-income renter hot spot. High income renter households make more than $150,000 annually. Currently, rental listings are ranging from $5,000 to over $30,000.

How Does Coronado Compare to Other Cities

