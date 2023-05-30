Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Real Estate: Coronado Rents One of the Highest in the State

Contributing Content Writer:
Horace Chavez DRE#01259508 | May 12, 2023

 

Move over New York and San Francisco. Coronado has one of the highest rents in the state. According to Rent Cafe, the average rent for an apartment in Coronado is $3,654. The cost of rent varies depending on location, size and quality. The average size is 686 square feet. Studio apartments are the smallest and most affordable, it’s the one-bedroom units that are closer to this average size. In Coronado, 47% of households are registered as rental units making up 3,344 units. While owner-occupied units make up for 53% of households representing about 3,803 units.

The San Diego region as a whole got 33% more expensive during the pandemic, according to Zillow. The population in San Diego began to see a loss of population for the first time in a decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. San Diegans are moving to less expensive counties and many out of state. The after effects of the pandemic have certainly shifted populations and migration patterns all over the country. The loss in San Diego is expected to be replaced with an imported workforce and the recent changes in immigration policies are likely to play into this.

San Diego, including Coronado, is a high-income renter hot spot. High income renter households make more than $150,000 annually. Currently, rental listings are ranging from $5,000 to over $30,000.

Coronado Shores Company offers short-term and long-term management services. Looking to see what having us represent you and your assets here on the island may look like? Call us and we can have that conversation on what your property could potentially rent for and the services we offer. Our sales team is also available to give you a pricing analysis for your Coronado home if life events have created a need to sell, a new start or life transition.

 

About the contributing writerHorace Chavez is Broker Associate with ‘The Shores Group’ Real Estate Advisors and licensed since 1999. “I recognize every buyer and seller have their own unique needs and goals. My experience and resources have allowed me to provide a high level of service to all my clients.” Areas of service consist of Sales, 1031 Exchanges, Buyer Representation, Transaction and Property Management. Investment properties and Second homes have been a good part of our buyer community. Also Certified as a Probate & Trust Specialist.
Contact Horace Chavez at 619-992-7001 or email: [email protected]
DRE# 01259508
DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents shared is deemed to be reliable and gathered from different sources including the perspective of the author. It is not meant for or intended to provide or replace any type of legal, tax, financial, or accounting professional or personal advice or service. It is highly advised that the reader seek their own professional advisor or counsel concerning their specific individual needs or circumstances before making any decisions or conclusions. Always review and know your options before making any decisions.

 

