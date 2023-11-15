Wednesday, November 15, 2023
A Dazzling Celebration Encompasses Coronado’s 48th Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Spectacle

Coronado Chamber of Commerce
Coronado Chamber of Commerce

The enchantment of the holiday season is set to descend upon the heart of Coronado as the Coronado Chamber of Commerce proudly presents the 48th Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting on December 1, starting at 6 pm. This beloved community tradition promises an evening of festive magic, joyous camaraderie, and seasonal splendor.

The streets of Coronado will come alive with the vibrant colors and sounds of the annual holiday parade, featuring dazzling floats, marching bands, and a cavalcade of spirited participants spreading cheer to all. Families, friends, and neighbors are invited to line the streets and witness the magic of the season as the parade winds its way along Orange Avenue beginning at 7th Street and looping around at RH Dana & Adella.

Once the parade ends, it’s time for the grand Tree Lighting Ceremony, an awe-inspiring moment when the magnificent Rotary Plaza tree in the heart of Coronado is illuminated in a cascade of 18,175 twinkling lights – which is over two miles, the approximate length of the Coronado Bay Bridge! Adding an extra touch of holiday magic, Santa Claus will lead the countdown and set the tree aglow, officially marking the start of the festive season.

Following the Tree Lighting Ceremony, Membership and Events Director Kerri Dowling shared that “the community is invited to revel in the harmonic tunes of the Coronado Community Band. Their melodic performances will fill the air with holiday spirit, creating the perfect backdrop for families to gather, share stories, and bask in the warmth of the season.”

In the true spirit of community, the streets will remain open, providing the perfect opportunity for everyone to explore local shops, indulge in delectable treats, and revel in the joy of holiday shopping. The Coronado Chamber of Commerce encourages residents and visitors alike to embrace the festive atmosphere, support local businesses and foster connections with friends and neighbors.

Join us on December 1st as we come together to celebrate the magic of the season, a tradition made possible by the dedication and support of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce. Let the 48th Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting fill your heart with joy and kick off a season of togetherness, warmth, and community spirit.

The Chamber of Commerce thanks the City of Coronado, Discover Coronado, EDCO, and California American Water for their generous sponsorship and support of the 48th Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting.

Coronado Chamber of Commerce
Coronado Chamber of Commercehttp://www.coronadochamber.com/

