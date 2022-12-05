Monday, December 5, 2022
Coronado’s 2022 Holiday Parade & Extra Special De-Light-“Full” Tree

By Mary Washington

Coronado Holiday Parade 2022

Locals and visitors alike gathered on the evening of December 2, 2022 for Coronado’s annual holiday parade. Full of anticipation for holiday cheer, colorful lights, festive floats and live music, no one was left disappointed. Some even set up their chairs and tables on the Orange Ave median early to ensure they had an ideal spot to enjoy the festivities.

Coronado Holiday Parade 2022

Floats were lined up and ready to go all the way down Orange Avenue, decorated, adorned with lights and a multitude of decorations to draw the crowd’s attention. It was exciting to be part of it and to see all the different floats and ideas people used to express their creativity.

My granddaughter and I were on one of the floats, “Fruits of The Spirit,” created and inspired by the Awana Club. It was beautiful and full of love.

Coronado Holiday Parade 2022

I could feel the holiday spirit as I explored the whole of Orange Avenue all the way to the Hotel Del. Children were running around full of excitement anticipating the start of the parade. They were twirling lights, and wearing them from head to toe. It was an amazing event.

Coronado Holiday Parade 2022
Extra lights for sale to light up the crowd.

While speaking with Chamber of Commerce Director Rena Clancy, I asked what was her favorite part of the parade, and she shared, “The true spirit of the parade is the community – our residents, businesses, our schools, organizations, and city services.” Clancy also mentioned her and her team’s gratitude to the City of Coronado and Discover Coronado for the generous funding of the new lights on our tree, which to me was beyond beautiful. They did an awesome job!

Fred Eckert and Rena Clancy did a great job as parade emcees!
Coronado Holiday Parade 2022
Many gathered at the corner of Orange and 10th to be extra close for the lighting of the tree

For those that hadn’t heard, this year on the revamped tree there were 12,000 linear feet of lights which amounted to over 18,000 lights strung from top to bottom. For those that had heard about this, the anticipation of turning on the new lights kept us in suspense.

Coronado Holiday Parade 2022 Rotary Plaza Tree
2022 Holiday Tree. Mary Washington / The Coronado Times

The parade is an annual event in Coronado. If you missed the festivities this year, make a plan to join us next year.

ADDITIONALLY…
Check out this video of the festivities.
Photography by Tony Perri, Coronado Beach Company
Aerial Photography by Ken Bitar, KB Drone Services

 



