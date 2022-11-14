City Hopes New & Improved Lighting on Holiday Tree Dazzles

The holidays are nearly upon us. Last year, after the lighting of the holiday tree in Coronado Rotary Plaza, some residents thought the tree needed an update. The City, Coronado Chamber of Commerce and Coronado MainStreet collaborated to update the lighting of the Rotary Christmas Tree for 2022.

The majestic pine is a beloved icon in Coronado’s downtown. At nearly 100 feet, the Star Pine was planted in 1936 by the Rotary Club of Coronado for the community. The tree quickly became a focal point of the holidays and is lit every year as part of Coronado’s popular holiday parade. It has, however, outgrown the City’s modest holiday lighting décor. This year you’ll see new, improved and brighter lighting.

Historically, City staff has handled the installation project but, these days, most large civic holiday trees are decorated by specialty companies. Earlier this year, the City Council agreed to move forward with improved lighting. Staff contracted with Delights of Christmas to decorate the tree this year. The City will oversee the project and continue stringing lights on the median holiday trees along Orange Avenue.

Residents may have seen the contractor during the week of Nov. 7-9 installing 12,000 linear feet of colored lights to ensure everything is ready for the annual Holiday Parade on Friday, Dec. 2.

The City is sharing the costs for the project with Discover Coronado. Coronado MainStreet is launching holiday shopping events and will highlight the new tree lighting in its promotional materials. The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is planning the Holiday Parade and the kickoff of the holiday season with the lighting of the tree.

