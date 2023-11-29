Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Community News

Trails and Ales, Guajome Regional Park – Dec. 5

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

If you have not heard of North County’s hidden gem, Guajome Regional Park, you will remember a visit to its 394 acres of natural beauty. Guajome is this upcoming month’s destination for the John D. Spreckels Center’s popular outdoor adventure series, Trails and Ales on Tuesday, December 5.

Nestled among the rolling hills on the eastern outskirts of Oceanside, Guajome Regional Park offers many species of plants and animals native to Southern California. This Trails and Ales trip includes a dirt-loop trail hike through the park where visitors can take in acres of grasslands, wetlands, chaparral, and woodlands, all habitats for native wildlife. Afterward, thirsty and hungry hikers will get relief after a short van ride to The Draft Restaurant and Sports Bar.

The fee is $35 for residents and $40 for nonresidents, food and drink not included. A van will depart from the Spreckels Center at 9 am and return at approximately 3 pm. Those interested should register by Friday, December 1. Click to register online, visit in person at 1019 Seventh Street or call 619-522-7343.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Reviving History: Celebrating the 100th Birthday of Coronado’s Beloved Model T Laundry Truck – Dec. 9

Community News

Santa Selfies & Giveaways at Coronado Ferry Landing – Dec. 9 & 16

Community News

Letters to Santa 2023: Drop Off in the North Pole Express Mailbox – Dec. 1-15

Community News

Reflecting on the 8th Annual Coronado Island Film Festival: Grateful for the Arts

Community News

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights 2023 – Dec. 10 & 17

City of Coronado

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Sharp Coronado Dietician Presents on Portion Sizing at the Spreckels Center – Nov. 16

Community News

Thanksgiving Holiday Camps – Nov. 20-22

Community News

Weekly Mah Jongg, Play on Wednesday Afternoons

Community News

’70s Trivia and Pizza Night the Spreckels Center – Nov. 1

Community News

Coronado’s Annual Halloween Happening at Spreckels Park – Oct. 27

Community News

Ukulele for Beginners – Mondays, Oct. 23 to Nov. 27

More Local News

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates

City of Coronado

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

City of Coronado

Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Obituaries

After Years of Individual Property Review, City May Use Survey to Inform Historical Property Designation Decisions

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Celebrates 65 Years

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Activism Book Club’s Annual Holiday Book Drive Returns – Through Dec....