Trails and Ales, Guajome Regional Park – Dec. 5

If you have not heard of North County’s hidden gem, Guajome Regional Park, you will remember a visit to its 394 acres of natural beauty. Guajome is this upcoming month’s destination for the John D. Spreckels Center’s popular outdoor adventure series, Trails and Ales on Tuesday, December 5.

Nestled among the rolling hills on the eastern outskirts of Oceanside, Guajome Regional Park offers many species of plants and animals native to Southern California. This Trails and Ales trip includes a dirt-loop trail hike through the park where visitors can take in acres of grasslands, wetlands, chaparral, and woodlands, all habitats for native wildlife. Afterward, thirsty and hungry hikers will get relief after a short van ride to The Draft Restaurant and Sports Bar.

The fee is $35 for residents and $40 for nonresidents, food and drink not included. A van will depart from the Spreckels Center at 9 am and return at approximately 3 pm. Those interested should register by Friday, December 1. Click to register online, visit in person at 1019 Seventh Street or call 619-522-7343.





