Thursday, November 9, 2023
Community News

Sharp Coronado Dietician Presents on Portion Sizing at the Spreckels Center – Nov. 16

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Just in time for the holidays, Sharp Coronado will be presenting on “Tips to Help Portion Control” at 2 pm on Thursday, November 16 at the John D. Spreckels Center. Sharp Coronado Hospital’s registered dietician will encourage attendees with practical ways to make healthy food choices and habits. The Executive Chef of Mindful Café will also provide a cooking presentation and will offer samples of two healthy holiday-themed recipes.

Be inspired to add new dishes to your festivities and be more thoughtful of your portion size as you enjoy the flavors of the season.

Please register for this free event by Tuesday, November 14. For more information or to register online, go to: www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343 or come by the front desk of the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh St.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

