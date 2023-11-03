Friday, November 3, 2023
Thanksgiving Holiday Camps – Nov. 20-22

This Thanksgiving vacation come to the Coronado Community Center for some fall fun with two Holiday Camps to choose from!

Children ages six to 12 can enrich their cooking skills in the Everything but the Turkey Cooking Camp from 1-4 pm. This three-hour, three-day camp will have junior chefs learning to make gourmet Thanksgiving feast recipes that will wow their families and friends this year including yams, cornbread, apple pie and pumpkin cheesecake.

For the more active, Xtreme Dodgeball Camp from 10 am-1 pm will be held in the gym. This fast-paced adrenalin rush includes Dodgeball, Hide and Seek, and Capture the Flag each morning.

Both camps will be held Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 20-22.

Sign up for both camps and bring your lunch for a full day of fun. For more details on these camps or to register call 619-522-7342 or visit Coronado.ca.us/CivicRec.



