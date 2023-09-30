Saturday, September 30, 2023
Community News

Turkey Coloring Contest 2023

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

turkeyGobble, gobble! It’s that time of year again when the leaves change color, the nights get cooler and visions of turkeys dance in our heads! Starting Wednesday, Oct. 4, children can submit an entry for the Recreation and Golf Services annual Turkey Coloring Contest. Sponsored by the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, this holiday tradition gets local elementary school children in kindergarten through fifth grade into the thankful spirit as they compose their colorful Thanksgiving masterpieces.

Past designs submitted range from traditional autumn colors to pop culture icons to superhero fowls and even holiday symbols. Crayons, markers and colored pencils are the only artist tools allowed to create each unique entry.

Contest prizes will be awarded by the mayor and city council members at the November 21 council meeting. Entries for this contest can be submitted in the contest drop box “oven” located in the Community Center Lobby through November 1.

To read the contest rules or get the turkey entry form, go to https://bit.ly/3MsdpO3

For more information call 619-522-7342.

If link doesn’t work, download form here.

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Community Invited to Public Safety Open House – Oct. 8

Community News

More Than 800 Expected for Honor Flight San Diego Return on Sunday, Oct. 1

Community News

Anticipate Delays to San Diego Airport due to I-5 Closure Sept. 29-Oct. 2

Community News

South Bay Salt Works Provides Protected Habitat for Nesting Birds

Community News

“The Big Dump” Documentary Preview (video)

Community News

2024 Annual Medicare Enrollment Period – Oct. 15 to Dec. 7

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Mystery Theatre Night – Oct. 13 (Register by Sept. 27)

Community News

Fall Prevention for Seniors – Sept. 20

Travel

An Armchair Travel Tour of Slovakia – Sept. 22

Community News

Cardiac Arrest Training at Spreckels Center – Sept. 14

Sports

Fall Lawn Bowling Lessons – Thursdays in September

Community News

A Grandparents Day to Remember – Sept. 6

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Author George Eisen Discusses Hungarian Jews and the Holocaust – Oct....