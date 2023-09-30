Turkey Coloring Contest 2023

Gobble, gobble! It’s that time of year again when the leaves change color, the nights get cooler and visions of turkeys dance in our heads! Starting Wednesday, Oct. 4, children can submit an entry for the Recreation and Golf Services annual Turkey Coloring Contest. Sponsored by the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, this holiday tradition gets local elementary school children in kindergarten through fifth grade into the thankful spirit as they compose their colorful Thanksgiving masterpieces.

Past designs submitted range from traditional autumn colors to pop culture icons to superhero fowls and even holiday symbols. Crayons, markers and colored pencils are the only artist tools allowed to create each unique entry.

Contest prizes will be awarded by the mayor and city council members at the November 21 council meeting. Entries for this contest can be submitted in the contest drop box “oven” located in the Community Center Lobby through November 1.

To read the contest rules or get the turkey entry form, go to https://bit.ly/3MsdpO3

For more information call 619-522-7342.

If link doesn’t work, download form here.





