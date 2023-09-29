Friday, September 29, 2023
Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 25

Bella Villarin
From left to right: Bella Villarin, Elleaire Lyons, Ines Izuzquiza, Andi Socconini, Dhara Jost, Caroline Timmons

This past week, the Islanders squared off in three Western League matches that were instrumental in determining their ranking in league standings.

MATCH AGAINST ACADEMY OF OUR LADY OF PEACE

The first matchup of the week was against the Academy of Our Lady of Peace at Balboa Golf Course. The greens were recently punched, resulting in rough and sandy putting surfaces. Despite the disadvantage, the Islanders powered through and managed to adjust their strategies and mindset.

Sophomore Kylie Peterson hits a drive on the par-four eighth hole at Balboa Park Golf Course.

Senior Bella Villarin was medalist of the round with a score of two-over par 38. Sophomore Elleaire Lyons carded a 45, and senior Emily Scheurer shot a 46. Sophomores Dhara Jost and Kylie Peterson scored 50 and 61, respectively.

Senior Emily Scheurer hits a drive off the eighth tee at Balboa Park Golf Course.

The Islanders’ cumulative total of 240 was narrowly defeated by the Pilots’ team score of 237. However, things would look up for the girls as the next day they faced the Cathedral Catholic Dons at their home course of Coronado Golf Course.

Freshman Andi Socconini tees off on the par-four third hole at Coronado Golf Course.

MATCH AGAINST CATHEDRAL CATHOLIC

Cathedral and Coronado have a long-standing rival in the Western League. The two teams have battled back and forth, but for the past four years the Islanders have clinched the title of Western League Champions. With a younger, smaller team this year, the Islanders are gaining momentum and the experience necessary to defeat the Dons for the fifth year in a row.

Sophomore Elleaire Lyons tees off on the par-three ninth hole at Coronado Golf Course.

Villarin was once again medalist of the match with a round of even-par 36. Fellow senior Ines Izuzquiza followed with a 37. Lyons carded a 42, Jost a 55, and freshman Andi Socconini rounded out the team with a 65.

Senior Bella Villarin putts for eagle on the par-five second hole at Coronado Golf Course.

The Islanders had their hopes up as they carded two rounds in the 30s, but unfortunately their score of 235 wasn’t quite enough to beat the Dons as they fell 214-235. Just a handful of putts here or there would lower scores for each player, but the team took these learning lessons in stride.

Sophomore Dhara Jost tees off on the par-four sixth hole at Coronado Golf Course.

MATCH AGAINST POINT LOMA

The last match of the week was held again at Balboa against Point Loma. It was an easy sweep for the Islanders 247-270. 

Lyons was medalist of the round with her best of the week: five-over par 41. Villarin carded a 42. Jost was consistent once again with a 50, and Peterson shot a 56. Socconini scored her second lowest round of the season so far with a 58.

Sophomore Elleaire Lyons was medalist of the match with a round of five-over par 41.

Next week, the Islanders are taking it easy with just one match against Scripps Ranch at Torrey Pines Golf Course. In just a couple weeks, the annual San Diego Section City Golf Tournament will take place at Balboa Golf Course. And after that, the girls will participate in the CIF play-in match which will determine whether the team will make it to the CIF Championship at the end of October. 

Freshman Caroline Timmons

The season is flying by and the Islanders are currently ranked ninth in San Diego County with a team differential of 33.47. Coronado has a record of 3-4 in the Western League and an overall record of 4-10.

Find CIF San Diego Section Girls Golf results here.

Find Coronado team and individual player results here



