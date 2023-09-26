Ballroom Dance Class Open for Enrollment

Learn and gain confidence in your dance skills by taking Ballroom Dancing this fall at the John D. Spreckels Center. This dance style is great fun for pairs and will offer mastery of a variety of elegant and energetic dance moves.

Vanessa Williams will teach novice-friendly swing, cha-cha, foxtrot and other ballroom dances in the class that meets on Tuesday evenings, October 3-24 from 6 to 7 pm.

The fee for all four classes is $68 for residents and $78 for nonresidents. The Spreckels Center encourages early registration to ensure that class size minimum is met. Register by phone at 619-522-7343, at the front desk at 1010 Seventh St., or online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec.





