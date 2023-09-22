Julie Brightwell of Honor Flight San Diego (video)

Coronado’s Julie Brightwell is a remarkable woman who has dedicated her life to serving our country’s veterans. As the Executive Director of Honor Flight San Diego, she has helped countless veterans experience the trip of a lifetime to our nation’s capital to visit the memorials that honor their service and sacrifice.

Brad Willis has this Coronado Story:

Still photograph of veterans surrounding flag (screenshot from video) compliments of Chris Ward, Times of San Diego.

