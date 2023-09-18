67.7 F
Coronado
Monday, September 18, 2023
Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 11

3 min.
Bella Villarin
This past week, the Islander Girls Varsity Golf Team celebrated record-low scores and picked up three consecutive wins to go 2-1 in the Western League and 3-6 overall. 

MATCH AGAINST PALM DESERT

The first match of the week was held against Palm Desert. With a full roster, the Islanders were expecting to shoot low and they did not disappoint.

Senior Ines Izuzquiza fired her lowest round of the season so far: one-under par 35.

Senior Ines Izuzquiza carded her lowest round of the season: one-under par 35. Fellow senior Bella Villarin scored a 37. Sophomore Elleaire Lyons matched her low round of three-over par 39. She has proven to be a key player in the Islanders’ success.

Sophomore Elleaire Lyons has proven to be a key player in the Islanders’ success. She carded her lowest round of the season so far: three-over par 39.

Senior Emily Scheurer recorded her lowest round of the season so far with nine-over par 45. Sophomore Dhara Jost also bested her previous record of 49 and fired a 47. She has continued to improve every week and proves that the future of the Islander team is bright. 

Senior Emily Scheurer carded her lowest round of the season so far: nine-over par 45.

To no surprise, the Islanders picked up their first long-overdue win of the season against Palm Desert 203-230. A team score of 203 is 23-over par in total, which equates to about five-over par per player. If the Islanders can keep up this momentum, they are certain to secure more wins and claim their fifth consecutive Western League Champion title. 

Sophomore Elleaire Lyons and senior Bella Villarin wait to hit their shots on the par-five third hole at Coronado Golf Course.

MATCH AGAINST POINT LOMA POINTERS

The next day, Coronado faced off against the Point Loma Pointers once again at their home course of Coronado Golf Course. Although scores wouldn’t be as low as Monday, the Islanders still picked up the easy league win 229-262. 

Senior Ines Izuzquiza tees off on the par-three ninth hole at Coronado Golf Course.

Izuzquiza and Villarin both carded rounds of one-over par 37. Lyons shot a 43. Jost recorded a 55 and freshman Andi Socconini scored her best round of the season so far with a 57. This underclassman has made great strides in her game and continues to put in the time and effort necessary for success.

Freshman Andi Socconini shot her lowest round of the season so far with a 57. She has made great strides this season and continues to improve rapidly.

MATCH AGAINST SCRIPPS RANCH

The Islanders’ third and last match of the week was held against Scripps Ranch. Villarin shot one-under par 35. Lyons and Jost carded a 42 and 48, respectively. Sophomore Kylie Peterson shot her lowest round yet with a 51, and Socconini rounded out the team with a 62. 

Sophomore Kylie Peterson approaches the green on the par-five third hole at Coronado Golf Course. She shot her lowest round of the season with a 51.

For their third Western League match of the season, the Islanders took the win 238-280. 

IN SUMMARY

With a team differential of 33.77, Coronado is currently ranked ninth in the San Diego CIF Rankings. Just in front of them is Cathedral Catholic, the Islanders’ biggest rival in the Western League. 

Sophomore Elleaire Lyons tees off on the par-three ninth hole at Coronado Golf Course.

The Islanders are placed second out of 6 schools in the Western League. They trail just behind Cathedral, who have a record of 2-0.

Sophomore Dhara Jost tees off on the par-three fifth hole at Coronado Golf Course.

This week, the Islanders have two away matches. On Monday, the girls will travel to Fairbanks Ranch Country Club to compete in a tough match against Torrey Pines. And on Tuesday, they are expected to pick up a league win against La Jolla at La Jolla Country Club. 

From left to right: senior Bella Villarin, freshman Andi Socconini, and sophomore Elleaire Lyons pose for a photo after their home match on September 14th.

Find CIF San Diego Section Girls Golf results here.

Find Coronado team and individual player results here



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

