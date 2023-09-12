78.1 F
Coronado
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Community News

Fall Prevention for Seniors – Sept. 20

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Find out how reduce the risk of falling. Sharp Coronado Hospital will offer “Fall Prevention: How to Reduce the Risk of Falling for Yourself and Others” at the Spreckels Center. The free one-hour presentation will begin at 2 pm on Wednesday, September 20.

According to the National Institute on Aging, at least one out of every four people over 65 falls every year, and the risk increases with age. Falls can lead to bone fractures, traumatic brain injury, blood clots, and other complications.

No registration is necessary. The John D. Spreckels Center is at 1019 Seventh St. Call 619-522-7343 for more information.

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Art is Making a Positive Impact in Coronado – New Exhibit Opens Sept. 14

Community

Stop the Sewage Club Formed at Coronado High School (Video)

City of Coronado

Coronado Residents Rally to “Stop the Chop;” Protest Staged to Save Trees Slated for Removal

Community News

‘Team Anne’ Walks to Honor Memory of Friend While Raising Awareness and Money

Community News

CSF Unveils New Gala Format with a Tiki Twist – Oct. 28

Community News

California Assembly Declares August the First Transgender History Month in the Nation

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

A Grandparents Day to Remember – Sept. 6

Community News

Beginning Conversational Spanish at the Spreckels Center – Begins Sept. 5

Community News

Senior Resource Guide Available Listing Services in Coronado and San Diego

Community News

“The Wizard of Oz” – A Coronado Junior Arts League Production

Community News

Jr. Musical Theater Program for Ages 6-12 and Preschool Program for Ages 3-5

Community News

Elder Fraud Presentation: Be Aware and Report Scams – Sept. 8

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.