Fall Prevention for Seniors – Sept. 20

Find out how reduce the risk of falling. Sharp Coronado Hospital will offer “Fall Prevention: How to Reduce the Risk of Falling for Yourself and Others” at the Spreckels Center. The free one-hour presentation will begin at 2 pm on Wednesday, September 20.

According to the National Institute on Aging, at least one out of every four people over 65 falls every year, and the risk increases with age. Falls can lead to bone fractures, traumatic brain injury, blood clots, and other complications.

No registration is necessary. The John D. Spreckels Center is at 1019 Seventh St. Call 619-522-7343 for more information.





