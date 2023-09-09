Giveaway: Chance to Win Two VIP Tickets to Cymbiotika San Diego Open on 9/13

Win two VIP tickets to to the Cymbiotika San Diego Open (Sept. 13th at 11:30am). Includes VIP parking and access to the VIP lounge.

HOW TO ENTER: Leave a comment on this Facebook post for a chance to win. Comments must be made by Sept. 12th by 4pm. Winner(s) will be notified by Sept. 12th by 7pm.

Tickets cannot be exchanged for other dates and have no cash value.

TICKET DEALS (In Case You Don’t Win)

Monday, September 11 is Military Appreciation Day and Night. Members of the military can purchase tickets for 25% off using code Military25. To learn more and purchase tickets, go to wtasdopen.com. Anyone can use the code coronadotimes10 for a 10% discount on all other tickets.

About the WTA – Founded by Billie Jean King in 1973 on the principle of equal opportunity, the WTA is the global leader in women’s professional sports. The WTA is one of the world’s most recognizable and high-profile sports organizations, consisting of more than 1600 players representing approximately 87 nations, all competing to earn WTA rankings points and prestigious tournament titles. The Hologic WTA Tour is annually comprised of around 50 events and four Grand Slams, spanning six continents and nearly 30 countries and regions with a global audience of over 900 million. Further information on the WTA can be found at wtatennis.com.

About Cymbiotika – Cymbiotika is a San Diego-based health and wellness brand empowering individuals to Live with IntentionTM and make conscious choices about their health and well-being. Since its establishment in 2018, Cymbiotika has emerged as a trailblazing leader in the supplement industry, creating clean, science-backed supplements and products to help address specific nutritional deficiencies and restore balance to the body. Cymbiotika products are free from synthetic ingredients, harmful fillers, and toxins, sourced only from the highest quality, plant-based ingredients. To embark on your journey toward optimal health, visit https://cymbiotika.com.

About Southern California Tennis Association Foundation – Founded in 1986, the Southern California Tennis Association Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and is the charitable arm of USTA Southern California. The Foundation’s mission is to change lives and build communities through tennis. Since 2020, the SCTA Foundation has had a community impact of giving over $600,000 in grants and scholarships to deserving youth, adults, organizations, facilities and programs to make tennis an equal opportunity sport, accessible to all, regardless of age, ability, ethnicity, or economic background. Visit us on Social Media on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. To learn more about the SCTA Foundation go to: www.sctafoundation.org.





