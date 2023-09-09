Cymbiotika San Diego Open Has Started – Tennis Pros Up Close (Deals Inside)

By contributing writer Lisa Lamb

What if you could see some of the world’s greatest women’s tennis players within a 20-minute drive of Coronado? This week, you have just that opportunity! Barnes Tennis Center is hosting 11 of the world’s top-25 ranked players at the 2023 Cymbiotika San Diego Open, a Women’s Tennis Association 500-level tennis tournament that has attracted champions from 18 countries.

Monday, September 11 is Military Appreciation Day and Night. Members of the military can purchase tickets for 25% off using code Military25. To learn more and purchase tickets, go to wtasdopen.com. Anyone can use the code coronadotimes10 for a 10% discount on all other tickets.

Conversations with current Coronado tennis professional and 2022 San Diego Coach of the Year Laila Romero and former Coronado tennis professional Narelle Pettee provided insights about the allure of the tournament.

Romero, who coaches the 8-and-under Coronado tennis team, is looking forward to spreading the love of tennis to others, especially young players. She shared, “I want to get the young generations excited about tennis … so my goal is to get as many people into tennis as possible.” Romero is bringing a group of 18 to the qualifying rounds (often called, “qualies”) on Sunday. She shared, “The qualies are really fun because then you see the players … that are in the main draw practice. You see them practice the day before [they play], and then you also see the last round of matches for the qualies, so you get to see up-and-coming players.” When asked about her favorite part of the tournament, she added, “I get to see tennis people that I haven’t seen in a long time. … There are [tennis] students that I haven’t seen in a long time. There are people that I … taught ten years ago and that’s great that they still continue the tennis legacy. … That’s what I like about the tournament, other than seeing the players. Just seeing the tennis community in San Diego become larger.”

Pettee is appreciative of the small venue and the opportunities to pay attention to the techniques and athleticism of the players. She shared, “I love that the stadium is so small. There are not any bad seats, and you can get really close to the players and watch. I like to watch their footwork. When I watch live, I’ll isolate one player, and just watch their feet, or just watch a specific stroke production, or how far into the court they are with this serve or something like that. … I also love live tennis because [when watching on tv] you really don’t get a sense of how hard they hit the ball and … how fast they move, and just the athleticism of [the players]. But you watch live, and it’s just, ‘my God!’ These people are fantastic athletes. So yes, so I enjoy that.”

Romero and Pettee are both most excited to watch #1-seed Ons Jabeur play. Pettee shared, “I just love her game. She’s just got so much in her toolbox and … just seeing the change of pace and the spins. …The drop shot is coming back into play and that has changed everything [about professional tennis]. … I think that’s one of the things I most appreciate about Ons Jabeur. She just has so much to offer, and you don’t know what’s coming next.”

Americans in the main draw include 2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens, 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, 2022 Australian Open Finalist Danielle Collins, and 2019 18s National Champion Katy Volynets. World number 5 Ons Jabeur, a 3-time Grand Slam Finalist, will make her San Diego Open debut as the number 1 tournament seed, with previous Grand Slam winners Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic and Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia joining the field. Other top-ranked players include Caroline Garcia from France, Maria Sakkari from Greece, Belinda Bencic from Switzerland, and Elise Mertens from Belgium. The main-draw play begins Monday, September 11 and runs through Saturday, September 16.

Qualifying rounds began Saturday morning, and the first two matches featured upsets, with 179-ranked Renata Zarazua from Mexico upsetting #49-ranked Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in 3 sets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. On Court 2, 222-ranked Louisa Chirico defeated fellow American #33-ranked Caroline Dolehide, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Every seat in the venue provides excellent viewing close to the action, while flags of each player’s country adorn the top of the main stadium, making for an exceptional environment. With highs expected in the mid-to-high seventies during the tournament and a knowledgeable fan base, the tournament promises a great atmosphere. To learn more and purchase tickets, go to wtasdopen.com.

Tips for Ticket Holders

Your tickets include off-site parking using a shuttle. For off-site parking, park in the

South Shores Off-Site Lot

S Shores Parkway

San Diego, CA 92109

Lot will be marked

South Shores Off-Site Lot S Shores Parkway San Diego, CA 92109 Lot will be marked Limited on-site VIP parking is available but must be purchased in advance.

Ticket holders cannot bring drinks or food into the venue, but they can bring an empty water bottle and fill it up once inside.

Court 2 offers open seating all seats, including courtside. During changeovers, it is often

possible to grab a seat in the first two rows if you move quickly to a seat.- Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12 Round of 32

– Wednesday, Sept 13 Round of 16

– Thursday, Sept 14 Quarterfinals

– Friday, Sept 15 Semifinals

– Saturday, Sept 16 Finals

possible to grab a seat in the first two rows if you move quickly to a seat.- Monday, Sept 11 and Tuesday, Sept 12 Round of 32 – Wednesday, Sept 13 Round of 16 – Thursday, Sept 14 Quarterfinals – Friday, Sept 15 Semifinals – Saturday, Sept 16 Finals Monday, September 11 is Military Appreciation Day and Night. Members of the

military can purchase tickets for 25% off using code Military25. To learn more and purchase tickets, go to wtasdopen.com. Anyone can use the code coronadotimes10 for a 10% discount on all other tickets.

Get tickets and more info here.





