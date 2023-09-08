67.1 F
Experience the Flavors of Fall at The Henry Coronado

As fall arrives in Coronado, The Henry invites you to savor the season with an array of staple dishes and seasonal delights. Embrace the fall spirit and start the morning right as you indulge in our Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew, available now, and an irresistible selection of pastries.

But that’s not all – experience our delectable fan favorites perfect for the cozy season. Enjoy hearty goodness like the Bolognese with traditional meat sauce, truffle mushroom butter, herbed ricotta, and garlic toast; the rich and creamy Braised Short Rib with bourbon caramel, roasted mushroom, fourme d’ambert, and smashed potatoes; or a lighter option like the Seared Ahi Tuna with green curry rice, shiitake mushroom, snap pea, heirloom carrot, Thai basil, and spicy coconut lemongrass.

Whatever you’re craving, our menu and atmosphere are sure to impress. More than just a restaurant, The Henry is a place where cherished memories are made, friendships are nurtured, and flavors come to life. Our warm hospitality, crave-worthy dishes, and delicious cocktails have made us an integral part of the Coronado community. Join us for a special celebration, a family night out, or a memorable meal, all while taking advantage of this fantastic deal.

Discover The Henry’s coastal corner spot at 1031 Orange Ave, Coronado. For more information and to explore our menu, visit thehenryrestaurant.com. We look forward to welcoming you and adding a touch of charm to your fall days. See you soon!

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

