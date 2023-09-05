70.1 F
Coronado
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Community News

Cardiac Arrest Training at Spreckels Center – Sept. 14

City of Coronado
Learn how to help someone in cardiac arrest. The John D. Spreckels Center will host San Diego Project Heartbeat’s CPR and AED training on Thursday, September 14. The training is part of a county-wide program that has succeeded in increasing the survival rate of sudden cardiac arrest victims.

Attendees will receive instruction in two ways of responding to sudden cardiac arrest, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). This “hands-only” class does not provide a CPR certificate.

The free one-hour training session will begin at 2 pm. Register in person at the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh St., by phone at 619-522-7343, or online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec.



