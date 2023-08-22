Jr. Musical Theater Program for Ages 6-12 and Preschool Program for Ages 3-5

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is hosting a Jr. Musical Theater Program this fall. Children ages six to 12 are invited to participate in this opportunity to show off their performance abilities. Everyone involved will build on their skills (limited or lots) to put on a mini show of Matilda based on the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl. All participants will get cast in a part, learn the character lines and a dance in the finale. Junior actors will develop improvisational skills through theater games and activities. This fun experience will build confidence and ignite many new friendships.

This nine-week program (September 6-November 1, 2023) is being held in the Coronado Club Room in Glorietta Bay Park on Wednesdays from 4-4:50 pm for 6-12 year olds. Younger actors (ages 3-5) can be a part of the Preschool Musical Theater nine-week program from 3:15-3:45 pm to put on a performance of the timeless classic Alice in Wonderland.

Don’t miss the chance for your child to be a part of a mini musical with the Jr. Musical Theater program. Register online today at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342 to help their inner star shine brightly.





