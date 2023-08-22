75.6 F
Coronado
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Community News

Jr. Musical Theater Program for Ages 6-12 and Preschool Program for Ages 3-5

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is hosting a Jr. Musical Theater Program this fall. Children ages six to 12 are invited to participate in this opportunity to show off their performance abilities. Everyone involved will build on their skills (limited or lots) to put on a mini show of Matilda based on the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl.  All participants will get cast in a part, learn the character lines and a dance in the finale. Junior actors will develop improvisational skills through theater games and activities. This fun experience will build confidence and ignite many new friendships.

This nine-week program (September 6-November 1, 2023) is being held in the Coronado Club Room in Glorietta Bay Park on Wednesdays from 4-4:50 pm for 6-12 year olds. Younger actors (ages 3-5) can be a part of the Preschool Musical Theater nine-week program from 3:15-3:45 pm to put on a performance of the timeless classic Alice in Wonderland.

Don’t miss the chance for your child to be a part of a mini musical with the Jr. Musical Theater program. Register online today at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342 to help their inner star shine brightly.

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

“The Wizard of Oz” – A Coronado Junior Arts League Production

Community News

Elder Fraud Presentation: Be Aware and Report Scams – Sept. 8

Community News

Recreation Fee Study Public Meeting – Aug. 24

Community News

Coronado Spared from Tropical Storm Hilary’s Wrath

Community News

Crown City Cyclists Celebrate 43 Continuous Years

Community News

Coronado Closes City Beaches Due to Tropical Storm Hilary

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Meditation for a Healthy Mind at the Spreckels Center – Aug. 31

Community News

Music for Health – Aug. 17

Community News

Technology Support for Adults 50+ at the Spreckels Center: iPhone Info, Tech Tutoring, Digital Photobook

Community News

Spreckels Center Trip to Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla – Aug. 10

Sports

Coronado Speed Spinners Medal at American Jump Rope National Championship

Community News

Audition for Coronado Recreation’s Heart2Art Dance Teams

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.