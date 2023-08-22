Elder Fraud Presentation: Be Aware and Report Scams – Sept. 8

Seniors are increasingly being targeted by scammers looking for financial gain. From grandparent and romance scams to phony utility company demands, elder fraud is increasing in our community and across the nation.

We’re proud to partner with the FBI San Diego Citizens Academy Alumni Association and San Diego Seniors Community Foundation to support them in spreading the message to be aware and report scams. Join us on Friday, September 8 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 7th Street, for a free information session with an FBI Special Agent. Find out about common elder fraud schemes, the signs and symptoms of elder fraud, and what law enforcement is doing to protect seniors and prosecute scammers.

Let the presenters know you are attending by registering at fbisdcaaa.org/elderfraud.

