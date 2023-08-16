Meditation for a Healthy Mind at the Spreckels Center – Aug. 31

Many of the regulars in Suzanne Ware’s Guided Group Meditation class agree that the activity helps reduce stress. If it seems strange to call meditation an “activity,” consider how it is a skill that requires practice. According to Ware, the long list of meditation’s benefits includes, “Building skills to manage your stress, reducing negative emotions, and increasing imagination and creativity.”

The challenging part of meditation is keeping the mind on task. “When our mind wanders (which it will) we come back to our breath,” Ware observes. She says the solution is “sitting still and following your breath as you breathe in and breathe out.”

The class meets from 5:30-6:15 pm on the last Thursday of every month at the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh St. The next class is on August 31. Interested individuals can register via the online portal at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, register at the front desk at 1019 Seventh St., or call 619-522-7343.





