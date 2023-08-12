Avenue of Heroes: Arthur D. Ronimus Jr.

Prepared by: John Nolan (friend)
Arthur Dyer Ronimus, Jr, was born on August 22, 1922, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Arthur and Julia Ronimus, and to an older sister, Eleanor. CDR A.D. wanted to be a pilot early on in life and enjoyed learning, which later led to a lifelong pursuit at multiple universities and to several degrees; however, flying was his true passion.
At 19 years old, he enlisted in the Navy as an Aviation Cadet and was commissioned in 1944. From several west coast Naval Air Stations, his flight operations in 1944 through 1946 took place in the Pacific Theater, from San Diego, San Francisco, Hawaii, New Guinea, Australia, the Philippine Islands, Japan, Australia, the Solomon Islands, China, to Vietnam. He received two Air Medals for bravery and outstanding contributions to the war effort in the Pacific.
From 1946 to 1952, Arthur was stationed on the East Coast flying in NATS squadrons, flying to Cuba, the Azores, Europe, Greenland, and to Canada. He served as the OPS duty officer in Anacostia NAS, and then stationed at Westover NAS from 1952 to 1954. Then, he was stationed at Monterey Naval Post Graduate School and in 1954 earned a master’s degree. Duty station at NAS North Island followed, and Ronimus served as patrol bomber (PBY) pilot assigned to VP 48. In 1957, he was stationed to NAS Floyd Bennett Field in New York and then assigned to the Armed Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Virginia.
He returned to NAS North Island in 1960 as VP 48’s Commanding Officer, followed by serving as the first Naval Officer to report to the Under Sea Warfare Council for Research and Development at the Naval Ordnance Laboratory in White Maryland – where CDR A.D. was instrumental in a study of anti-submarine warfare. His last assignment was in 1968 at NAS Lemoore as the Base Administration Officer. Arthur honorably retired in 1969 as a Commander after 27 years of honorable service. He was pilot rated in nearly 30 types of aircraft and flew over 15,000 hours in his years of service.
After retirement, he volunteered at the Coronado Library, the Navy Relief Child Care, and NAS North Island, with the support of his wife Doris. Before CDR A.D.’s passing in 2005, he and Doris traveled the world and were Hotel Del Beach and Tennis members for many years, playing tennis and enjoying the pool.